Avengers Age of Ultron: Marvel Concept Designer Reveals Sleek Iron Man Variant Suit

✖

One of Marvel’s concept designers just revealed a slick Iron Man variant armor from Avengers: Age of Ultron. Phil Saunders gave fans a sneak peek at an early version of the Mark 45 armor from the film on Instagram. The overall effect is a more organic looking design, and oddly enough, one that draws Tony Stark closer to the villain Ultron. However, the softer forms would make a comeback on the Mark 50. It’s always interesting seeing what Saunders and other concept designers had for Stark in the MCU. Sometimes, it’s fun to wonder what could have been.

Saunders wrote, “An early alternate concept for the Mk45 #ironman suit for #avengers #ageofultron. Going for much softer forms with this one, something we didn’t really implement until the Mk50. #marvel #marvelstudios #mcu #conceptart #conceptartist #conceptdesign #digitalart #digitalillustration #photoshop”

For those who don’t remember the knock-down drag-out battle at the end of Age of Ultron, Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis has you covered:

“Avengers: Age of Ultron had an epic final battle sequence which pitted its heroes against Ultron's army of robots on Sokovia. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Quicksilver, Hawkeye, and Vision teamed up to fight their artificially intelligent enemy. In fact, the movie as a whole is often over looked by Marvel fans as it served as a major lead in for Captain America: Civil War, a title which followed a year later. Looking back, Avengers: Age of Ultron had some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best sequences and told a solid story.”

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Did you love Age of Ultron? Would you have liked to see this movie in the film? Let us know in the comments!