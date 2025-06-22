It’s Official, Mr Fantastic is Tony Stark’s Actual Replacement in the MCU

Ever since Tony Stark snapped his fingers and permanently ended his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios has struggled with the need to fill the resulting vacuum. Even if they didn’t really acknowledge it at first. The legacy of Iron Man isn’t just about tech or wealth – it’s about presence, leadership, and narrative drama. Intelligent neurosis. A sprinkle of paranoia. It’s about being the smartest guy in the room, and that actually being a bit of a problem.

The MCU has dangled potential successors in front of us – Riri Williams suiting up as Ironheart, James Rhodes stepping up for the permanently on-hold Armor Wars, Doctor Strange being the new guy who makes informed mistakes in the name of the greater good – but none of them have quite landed with the same gravity Stark had.

The problem is that Stark wasn’t just an inventor or a leader. He was the nervous system of the Avengers. His intellect and his anxiety were the engine driving so many pivotal moments. And now, five years since his death, Marvel might have finally found someone who could actually replace him – not in a suit of armor, but in the moral and emotional architecture of the universe.

Reed Richards Is Built to Inherit Tony’s Burden

Enter Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards. The MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and Marvel is already laying the groundwork for Richards to be the new linchpin of the franchise, as is fitting of Marvel’s First Family. It’s been known for some time that Kevin Feige intends for Fantastic Four to play a major role in shaping the future of the MCU. But what’s especially revealing is how the new movie is framing Reed’s character. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, director Matt Shakman shared that “There’s the very cerebral Reed Richards, and then there’s the action hero, the leader, the husband, the father, the friend. I knew Pedro could do all of that…”

Pascal’s take on the character is even more intriguing: “He does the ultimate version of catastrophising – a brain that has an overview of threats on a mathematical level, but also being emotionally available. It was a fascinating contradiction.” It’s that part about “catastrophising” that should stand out. That idea was the arc reactor of Stark’s entire character arc.

Tony didn’t just build suits because he liked how he looked and the fame; he did it because he was terrified of what would happen if he didn’t. Ultron was born from panic. So was his backing of the Sokovia Accords. He lived in fear of the next alien invasion, the next Thanos, the next moment he wouldn’t see coming. He made Pepper a suit more powerful than his own in Endgame as a contingency. Reed Richards, with his mathematical omniscience isn’t just smart – he’s haunted. That makes him the perfect character who can truly inherit Tony’s mindset.

What makes Reed’s arc so compelling isn’t just his intelligence – it’s the emotional cost of being that intelligent. The same curse of knowledge Thanos identified in Stark as soon as they met. That’s exactly why Stark became such a rich character in the back half of the Infinity Saga. Reed is someone who can see the end from the beginning, but is still vulnerable to the same human mistakes Tony made: overreach, misjudgment, isolation disguised as confidence. And just like Stark, Reed will eventually be someone others follow not just because of his tech, but because of his fear and his confident action.

If First Steps‘ delivery of Richards as a character matches what Pascal is promising, the MCU will have its new replacement for Tony Stark, just as Robert Downey Jr returns as the new big bad, Doctor Doom. It’s an intriguing prospect, because Iron Man often skirted the line between heroism and villainy (even accidentally) at times precisely because of the fear that drove him. And that same dynamic could also make Mr Fantastic just as compelling.