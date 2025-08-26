Marvel Star Offers Update on Deadpool & Wolverine Reunion in Avengers: Doomsday

Wade Wilson didn’t just team up with Wolverine in last summer’s blockbuster smash Deadpool & Wolverine. The titular characters assembled their own ragtag superhero team, joining forces with the likes of Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit to battle Cassandra Nova’s forces in The Void. Also among the resistance group was Laura/X-23, with Dafne Keen reprising her fan-favorite role from Logan. It was very exciting to see these characters in action in Deadpool & Wolverine, and many fans are wondering if they’ll get a chance to see them again. Avengers: Doomsday‘s multiversal narrative could provide opportunities, but Keen isn’t sure what’s in the cards.

In an interview with Screen Rant at FAN EXPO Canada, Keen was asked whether or not she’s playing X-23 in Doomsday. “I actually have no idea, like, legitimately, I swear to you … I literally, right now, I have no idea,” she said. “I’ve not heard.”

Could Dafne Keen’s X-23 Return in Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Keen doesn’t know if she’s in Doomsday, but one of her Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars might be returning. Recent reports indicate Ryan Reynolds is reprising Deadpool in Doomsday, but the Merc with a Mouth won’t be part of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. This implies, assuming Deadpool actually is in the film, that he’ll be part of his own team trying to do their part against Doctor Doom’s attack on the multiverse. Given his history with Laura, Deadpool could try to recruit X-23 to the cause.

Reynolds and Keen haven’t been officially confirmed for the Avengers: Doomsday ensemble, but Kevin Feige revealed earlier this year that more casting announcements were planned for a later date. Seeing that Doomsday already features a handful of X-Men characters (including Tatum’s Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine), Reynolds and Keen could be part of the next wave. Doomsday is shaping up to be a complex production; some actors aren’t sure if they’re finished shooting because the script isn’t complete, meaning new characters could be added at the last minute.

Seeing that so many Doomsday details are in flux, Marvel could very well call Keen and bring her in. While that would be exciting, it would also raise some questions about the nature of the film. Doomsday already sports one of the largest casts in MCU history; 27 actors were revealed during Marvel’s record-breaking livestream event earlier this year. Even if the film pushes a run time of three hours, there’s only so much screen time to go around. Some characters from the initial announcement are bound to draw the short straw, and it would be a shame if Keen came back and didn’t have much to do. She should only return if there’s a meaningful role for X-23 in the story.

Keen doesn’t know of any future plans for X-23 in general, but hopefully someone at Marvel finds a spot for her. If it isn’t in Avengers: Doomsday, then perhaps the X-Men reboot would be a logical place for Laura’s return. Rather than give an actor the unenviable task of following Hugh Jackman’s footsteps as Wolverine, Keen’s X-23 could fill the role of clawed mutant. She’s a beloved fan favorite, and many would enjoy seeing the character be further developed in more films.