Another Major Mutant Joins the Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

It’s been months since the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, which forced fans to sit in front of their phones or TVs for hours and watch a video that did nothing but reveal names on the back of chairs. It’s still one of the most popular videos in Marvel Studios history, though, so there’s still something to be said about the company’s ability to stay in the spotlight. However, all has been quiet on the Doomsday front since filming started. There have been photos of cast members together here and an image of a potential set piece there, but nothing mind-blowing. Well, the drought is over because a new bombshell has joined the cast of the movie.

Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds made headlines by posting an image of the Avengers logo with graffiti on it on his Instagram page. It appeared to be the handiwork of the actor’s mercenary alter ego, Wade Wilson, better known as Deadpool, but the lack of a caption made the post’s purpose hard to decipher. Speculation ran rampant that Reynolds was confirming his role in the next Avengers movie, and while that may have been premature, fans had the right idea. The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that Deadpool will, in fact, appear in Doomsday, and the outlet even has some juicy information about his role.

It appears that, while the Merc With a Mouth will share the screen with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in 2026, he won’t be joining their ranks just yet. That’s sure to disappoint Deadpool, who tried so hard to become an Avenger prior to the events of Deadpool & Wolverine. However, there’s another team that could use his help even more, one he has a complicated history with.

Deadpool Could Team Up With the X-Men Again in Avengers: Doomsday

In the first two Deadpool movies, Colossus tries really hard to make Deadpool an X-Man, even bringing him to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters at one point. But hanging out with kids and following the rules isn’t Wade’s style, so he chooses to continue to do things his own way. In the years since spurning Colossus, Deadpool has turned over a new leaf, embracing having a family and fighting to protect it. While the X-Men aren’t his family, they are fellow mutants, and they will be in grave danger in Doomsday.

Several cast members from Fox’s original X-Men movies will reprise their roles in the fifth Avengers film, and while their places in the story are a mystery, they’re sure to involve Doctor Doom and his assault on the multiverse. To ensure his family and the rest of existence survive, Deadpool is going to have to embrace being a team player. It’s unclear whether he will be able to drag Wolverine with him, but it’s hard to imagine him going into battle without his angry friend.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

