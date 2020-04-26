Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Joins Marvel Fans in Sharing Their Favorite Avengers: Endgame Quotes
Today marks the official one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame's wide release in theaters, which means the Internet has been full of posts celebrating the film. Not only have fans been tweeting about the movie all day, but one of the film's stars, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), posted photos from the premiere in honor of the day. Marvel mega-fan, Kevin Smith, also posed a new question about the film's ending, which got a lot of Twitter talking. However, that's not the only Avengers: Endgame question that's gotten a lot of traction today. The official Twitter account for Marvel Studios asked fans what their favorite quotes from the movie are, and the replies are vast. Even Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu, chimed in with an answer.
“One year ago. Reply with your favorite quote,” @MarvelStudios tweeted. In the short time since the post went live, over 6,000 people have replied with their answers. You can check out the original tweet below:
One year ago.
Reply with your favorite quote. pic.twitter.com/PPf9btbQBo— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 26, 2020
Before we get to the best quote replies, here's a quick and exciting plug: Be sure to tune into Twitter tonight for the beginning of an epic two-night event featuring Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The writers will be joining ComicBook's latest Quarantine Watch Parties of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Markus and McFeely will be taking over the official ComicBook.com Twitter account (@ComicBook) beginning at 7 pm ET tonight, April 26th, for Avengers: Infinity War at 7 pm ET. To tweet along and join the conversation, every tweet from the Quarantine Watch Party event will include #QuarantineWatchParty and #InfinityWar tonight.
Here are some of the best Avengers: Endgame quotes shared by people on Twitter today...
The Humor
April 26, 2020
Iconic
April 26, 2020
Classic
This is the fight of our lives. And we’re going to win. Whatever it takes. pic.twitter.com/FabZK1zmyU— ⎊۞ La Buhardilla Marvel ✵⍟ (@BuhardiMarvel) April 26, 2020
TWS Throwback
“On your left.”— Villanelle (@OnlyVillanelle) April 26, 2020
Nat
“i used to have nothing. and then i got this.. this job, this family. and i was.. i was better because of it. and even though they are gone, now i’m still trying to be better.”
- natasha romanoff— romanoff (@goshromanoff) April 26, 2020
Wise Words
"No amount of money ever bought a second of time". pic.twitter.com/hvFdM2yLdC— Geek Zone (@TheGeek_Zone) April 26, 2020
You're About To
“I don’t even know who you are” pic.twitter.com/tpA3ycHzyf— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 26, 2020
Homecoming Throwback
“Activate instant kill” pic.twitter.com/e9JeJnovWY— 24 (@EVILSPETER) April 26, 2020
Meet Cute
“Hey Peter Parker, you got something for me?” pic.twitter.com/Rr24x76QTC— sophie (@briestarks) April 26, 2020
Sharing Is Caring
April 26, 2020
Fightin' Words
"you could not live with your own failure. And where did that lead you? Back to me." pic.twitter.com/285em5P0FH— (ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟ) (ɴᴀʀᴜᴛᴏ ᴜᴢᴜᴍᴀᴋɪ) (@CourtZ022) April 26, 2020
Original Throwback
April 26, 2020
"God, What a World"
if there ever was such a thing. God, what a world. Universe, now. If you told me ten years ago that we weren't alone, let alone, you know, to this extent, I mean, I wouldn't have been surprised, but come on. The epic forces of dark and light that have come in to play.— 👁️𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀👁️ (@QuidVacuo_) April 26, 2020
Best For Last
April 26, 2020
Avengers: Endgame is currently available to stream on Disney+.
