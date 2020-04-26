Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Joins Marvel Fans in Sharing Their Favorite Avengers: Endgame Quotes

Today marks the official one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame's wide release in theaters, which means the Internet has been full of posts celebrating the film. Not only have fans been tweeting about the movie all day, but one of the film's stars, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), posted photos from the premiere in honor of the day. Marvel mega-fan, Kevin Smith, also posed a new question about the film's ending, which got a lot of Twitter talking. However, that's not the only Avengers: Endgame question that's gotten a lot of traction today. The official Twitter account for Marvel Studios asked fans what their favorite quotes from the movie are, and the replies are vast. Even Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu, chimed in with an answer.

“One year ago. Reply with your favorite quote,” @MarvelStudios tweeted. In the short time since the post went live, over 6,000 people have replied with their answers. You can check out the original tweet below:

One year ago. Reply with your favorite quote. pic.twitter.com/PPf9btbQBo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 26, 2020

Before we get to the best quote replies, here's a quick and exciting plug: Be sure to tune into Twitter tonight for the beginning of an epic two-night event featuring Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The writers will be joining ComicBook's latest Quarantine Watch Parties of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Markus and McFeely will be taking over the official ComicBook.com Twitter account (@ComicBook) beginning at 7 pm ET tonight, April 26th, for Avengers: Infinity War at 7 pm ET. To tweet along and join the conversation, every tweet from the Quarantine Watch Party event will include #QuarantineWatchParty and #InfinityWar tonight.

Here are some of the best Avengers: Endgame quotes shared by people on Twitter today...