Marvel Fans Celebrate the First Anniversary of Avengers: Endgame’s Release

April 26th officially marks one year since all of our lives were forever changed by Avengers: Endgame. The film was a success among critics and moviegoers alike, earning a 94% critics score and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie even managed to knock Avatar out of the worldwide top-grossing spot, having earned a total of $2,797,800,564. In honor of the anniversary, many people have taken to social media to celebrate the film. One of the movie's stars, Mark Ruffalo, posted photos from the premiere earlier today, and mega-fan, Kevin Smith, posed a new question about the film's ending. Tons of other fans have also taken to Twitter today to celebrate the movie's anniversary.

Before we get to the best tweets of the day, here's a quick and exciting plug: Be sure to tune into Twitter tonight for the beginning of an epic two-night event featuring Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The writers will be joining ComicBook's latest Quarantine Watch Parties of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Markus and McFeely will be taking over the official ComicBook.com Twitter account (@ComicBook) beginning at 7 pm ET tonight, April 26th, for Avengers: Infinity War at 7 pm ET. To tweet along and join the conversation, every tweet from the Quarantine Watch Party event will include #QuarantineWatchParty and #InfinityWar tonight.

Now, take a look at some of the best tweets from fans honoring Avengers: Endgame's anniversary...