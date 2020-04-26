Marvel Fans Celebrate the First Anniversary of Avengers: Endgame’s Release
April 26th officially marks one year since all of our lives were forever changed by Avengers: Endgame. The film was a success among critics and moviegoers alike, earning a 94% critics score and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie even managed to knock Avatar out of the worldwide top-grossing spot, having earned a total of $2,797,800,564. In honor of the anniversary, many people have taken to social media to celebrate the film. One of the movie's stars, Mark Ruffalo, posted photos from the premiere earlier today, and mega-fan, Kevin Smith, posed a new question about the film's ending. Tons of other fans have also taken to Twitter today to celebrate the movie's anniversary.
Before we get to the best tweets of the day, here's a quick and exciting plug: Be sure to tune into Twitter tonight for the beginning of an epic two-night event featuring Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. The writers will be joining ComicBook's latest Quarantine Watch Parties of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Now, take a look at some of the best tweets from fans honoring Avengers: Endgame's anniversary...
Iconic
happy anniversary to the one of the most iconic scene in history.#AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/U36qiIO48b— tricia (@jonginflicted) April 24, 2020
Highlights
One year since,— 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲 (@urstruelyLoky) April 26, 2020
👉TONY STARK DIED
👉AVENGERS LAST ASSEMBLE
👉CAPTAIN AMERICA HOLDS THE HAMMER
👉CAPTAIN MARVEL SINGLE HANDEDLY DESTROYED THE THANOS SHIP
one year since #AvengersEndgame released🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sp9Gkh4rJY
"Best Cinematic Achievement
It’s been One year since the release of @Marvel Avengers Endgame. Probably the best cinematic achievement I’ve ever seen. The culmination is as close to perfect as a movie and franchise could be. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/fQuvuMiGEF— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 26, 2020
RIP Natasha
"see you in a minute."
it's been a year since we lost her. i am not crying, you are. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/iH7ju6Puec— amber ⧗ (@formerussianspy) April 26, 2020
RIP Tony
Miss You Tony Stark....#AvengersEndgame— Sharda Rao (@LovYouZindagi) April 26, 2020
Love you 3000 pic.twitter.com/okBGpnDyMI
"Gone But Not Forgotten"
Exactly a year ago— Mr.Santiago Bernabèu (@Shayaanmd17) April 26, 2020
Tony Stark did this....
Forever in our memories
Gone but not forgotten 💔#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vrBezAuP0f
Unsung Heroes
One year ago today, @kenjeong saved the world by unlocking AntMan’s storage cage. #AvengersEndgame— 🖤😷Jenn😷🖤 (@JennieLanglois) April 26, 2020
Goosebumps
One year ago! That day will always give me goosebumps! The cinematic experience will always be remembered! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/u6YwCtkS4m— Sana ♥ (@sana_ish) April 25, 2020
Fan Art
happy one year to the movie that ruined all of us 😳 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/WfOwgub2aX— athena (@parkersgwen) April 26, 2020
So Many Emotions
About 1 year ago, I cried when Thor talked to his mother again, screamed when Spider-Man swung through the portal, and cried even harder at Tony's ending speech. A tumbling, thrilling high stakes adventure of emotion, family.. and what it means to be a real hero #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/mjZF1SA6Sz— 💗 Annie 💫 (@AnnieCYouTube) April 26, 2020
Science Bros
I miss them so much, but I'm forever proud of them. Thank you Mark & RDJ for giving us Bruce & Tony. They've touched so many lives in indescribable ways. 💚❤️ #AvengersEndgame #OneYearOfEndgame #BruceBanner #TonyStark #ScienceBros #ScienceBrosForever #MarkRuffalo #RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/axR0jADe2j— Jill K (@Jedi_Jill) April 26, 2020
I'm Not Crying, You Are
he wanted a suit of armor around the world, and he failed. so, instead, he put on a suit of armor around HIS world. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/6njwmk1a5y— b | nsfr (@meviebarrydofia) April 24, 2020
Time Flies
can’t believe it’s been a year 🥺#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/SNS9vTmQWZ— addy 🌩 | nsfr (@scarjohoee) April 26, 2020
"We're in the Endgame"
Last Year We Were Excited For #AvengersEndgame— Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) April 26, 2020
And In This Year We Are In The EndGame. pic.twitter.com/1iPSzuYCMY
Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.
