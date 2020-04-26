Kevin Smith Poses New Question About the Ending of Avengers: Endgame One Year After Its Release

Happy Anniversary, Avengers: Endgame! The epic conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first 11 years was released on April 26th, 2019, which means many people have been celebrating the film's first anniversary this week. One person who has been extremely outspoken about their love for the film is Kevin Smith, the director best known for helming Clerks and Mallrats. In fact, Smith recently claimed future generations would “find divine inspiration” from one moment in the movie. Now, he's taken to Twitter to pose a question about the film's ending. Smith is curious if other people interpreted a Doctor Strange moment the same way he did.

“One of the best moments I ever saw across a then 48 years of watching (and even making) movies. Love that Tony snapped AT Thanos. But Strange holding up one finger: I take it to mean “And THAT was our one chance” - hence Tony’s sacrifice. Anyone else have a different read on it?,” Smith asked. You can check out the tweet below:

