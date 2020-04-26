Kevin Smith Poses New Question About the Ending of Avengers: Endgame One Year After Its Release
Happy Anniversary, Avengers: Endgame! The epic conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first 11 years was released on April 26th, 2019, which means many people have been celebrating the film's first anniversary this week. One person who has been extremely outspoken about their love for the film is Kevin Smith, the director best known for helming Clerks and Mallrats. In fact, Smith recently claimed future generations would “find divine inspiration” from one moment in the movie. Now, he's taken to Twitter to pose a question about the film's ending. Smith is curious if other people interpreted a Doctor Strange moment the same way he did.
“One of the best moments I ever saw across a then 48 years of watching (and even making) movies. Love that Tony snapped AT Thanos. But Strange holding up one finger: I take it to mean “And THAT was our one chance” - hence Tony’s sacrifice. Anyone else have a different read on it?,” Smith asked. You can check out the tweet below:
One of the best moments I ever saw across a then 48 years of watching (and even making) movies. Love that Tony snapped AT Thanos. But Strange holding up one finger: I take it to mean “And THAT was our one chance” - hence Tony’s sacrifice. Anyone else have a different read on it? https://t.co/zh7a7fUDaM— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2020
Since writing the tweet this morning, more than 600 people have commented on the post. Here are some of the best replies from fellow Marvel fans…
A Callback
I read it as a callback to their earlier conversations about "1 scenario in 14 million where we win". Strange had said " If I tell you what happens, it won't happen." The one finger was a signal that they were in the one winning scenario and Tony had to finish it.— Jeremy Wilson (@CHASSMajor) April 26, 2020
One Chance
I took it as Doctor Strange showing Tony that THIS is the one chance, you know what you have to do.— Frank J Rucco (@nyfunny07) April 26, 2020
Wait For It
I always read Strange doing that as a ‘wait for it, wait for it...’ gesture— Clare King (@ClareBKing) April 26, 2020
Permission
I took that moment as Strange telling Tony, “I know what you’re thinking. If you do it, we will win, but it will cost you your life.” It’s Strange giving Tony the permission and courage to be selfless in the moment and complete his character arc. All with a finger.— Chris Wood (@JustChrisWood) April 26, 2020
Same Page
Strange knew Tony had to make the sacrifice & that's why he told him if he spills it wont happen. He needed Tony to get there by himself so when he looked over at Tony & held up that 1 finger he knew they were both on the same page & he was letting him know here is where you do— Liz Booth 🦄 (@RealLizBooth) April 26, 2020
All in the Eyes
.. also the look in his eyes. He knew Tony would die as a result— Simon Anomander (@Simonanomander) April 26, 2020
A Sign
I was JUST talking about that with a friend as we watched it happen. Strange knew he had to give Tony the sign. Tony was already thinking it, Strange made it concrete.— 🦝DM Drei🦇@🏠 on Twitch! (@Nightglider005) April 26, 2020
No Matter What, It Was a Top MCU Moment...
This entire sequence is the happiest I've been in the theater since Spider Man swung above Cap and took his shield, pure unadulterated joy— Joe Fryman (@joe_fryman) April 26, 2020
...and It Still Gives Us Feels!
0comments
It’s the one movie that can make me smile and cry at the same time. #AvengersAssemble— WTAF A THIS COUNTRY PODCAST (@wtafthiscountry) April 26, 2020
In honor of Avengers: Endgame's anniversary, the writers of the film, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night Quarantine Watch Party event beginning tonight, April 26th. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!
Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.