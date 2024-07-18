Could Robert Downey Jr. Return for Controversial Marvel Story?

Development on the next two Avengers films is well underway, with Marvel Studios finding itself in talks with a pair of familiar faces to join the projects as directors. Wednesday, it was revealed Joe and Anthony Russo are gearing up to board Avengers 5—which used to be called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty—and Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, another rumor is gaining some traction online pointing to the return of Robert Downey Jr. as a surprising character. The latest comes from Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, who says he’s heard Downey could play a multiversal version of Dr. Doom in one of the next two projects.

“Speaking of Doctor Doom, there’s still no word yet about his casting in Fantastic Four, as insiders denied my inquiry about Robert Downey Jr., who I was told might come back as an alternate-universe Tony Stark who becomes Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man,” Sneider wrote in his latest newsletter. “It seems far-fetched, yes, but I figured that if there was any hope of Downey coming back, there’d have to be a new wrinkle for him to play. So, for now, we continue to wait…”

Should there be some truth to the rumor, perhaps Stark would return and play Doom or perhaps more interesting, the version of the villain that took on the mantle of Infamous Iron Man.

Who is Infamous Iron Man?

Infamous Iron Man launched as a part of All-New, All-Different Marvel in 2016. From Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, the series follows Victor von Doom as he gets his hand on Stark Tech, turning himself into his own Latverian version of the Invincible Iron Man. Instead of donning the scarlet and gold armor, however, Doom’s take on the technology is a sheer silver, complete with green accents and his iconic green hood.

The series ended up running for 12 issues.

Will Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU?

Even though some have suggested Downey has moved on from the role of Tony Stark, something he played for nearly two decades, Downey himself has said he’d return should the story warrant it.

“Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role [Iron Man] chose me,” the actor said in a chat with Esquire earlier this year. “I always say: Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Avengers 5 is currently scheduled for a May 1, 2026 release and Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for a May 7, 2027 release.