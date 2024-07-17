Marvel Studios in Talks With Russo Brothers to Direct Avengers 5 and 6

Marvel Studios is reportedly tapping Joe and Anthony Russo to return to the directors’ chairs for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, which were previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars before Marvel decided to retool the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Russos directed Marvel’s most successful films of all time, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which served as the two-part finale to the previous “Infinity Saga” story arc of the MCU. After those epic productions were done, The Russos went their own way, launching their own venture, AGBO.

Under that banner, the brothers have produced high-budget films and TV series that include Assassination Nation, Oscar-winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, Chris Hemsworth’s action-movie series Extraction, Ryan Gosling and Netflix’s espionage-action franchise The Grey Man, and a full slate of upcoming projects that include new installments of Poltergeist and The Thomas Crown Affair, a Guy Ritchie Hercules movie and a Grey Man sequel.

It seemed like the Russos were burned out on working in the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, with Joe Russo saying back in 2022 that “we won’t be ready to do anything with Marvel until the end of the decade.” At the same time, the brothers never closed the door entirely on reuniting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and his team.

“We’ve talked to [Marvel chief creative officer] Kevin [Feige] and [Marvel Studios co-president] Lou [D’Esposito] all the time at Marvel,” Joe Russo told ComicBook in 2020. “[Marvel Studios executive Vice President of Production] Victoria [Alonso]. They’re all your friends of ours… there’s always conversations going on. I think, you know, when we all land on with the right project is for us all to team back up on what, we’ll jump in feet first for sure.”

It’s been no secret that the Russos are major fans of the Marvel Comics Secret Wars storylines. In 2022 Joe Russo made a point to clarify in interviews that an MCU Secret Wars movie would be a passion project for them – even if it wasn’t a reality for them at the time.

“We just always answer truthfully when we’re asked, ‘Would you work with them [Marvel Studios]?’ ‘Of course we would, we adore them.’ ‘What would you like to do?’ ‘Secret Wars, it was our favorite series growing up.’” Russo shared. “And then I think it always gets turned into a bigger story. But to be clear: there is no story… We haven’t had conversations with those guys about anything that they’re up to because we’ve been intensely busy with our own schedule.”

Now seems like an opportune time for the Russos to reunite with Marvel Studios: Marvel is in the process of trying to bounce back from some declining returns on its TV and movie content, with Disney CEO Bob Iger returning to a format of blockbuster-sized event films being the staple of the MCU. The Russos are, as stated, the architects of two of cinema’s biggest blockbuster successes ever – but they could use a few more guaranteed hit films under their belt, if only to help propel the next waves of their AGBO venture.

Right now, the reports are simply that talks are taking place – we’ll keep you updated on how those talks progress. Marvel Studios is likely getting as many ducks in a row as they can, before the studio’s big presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con next week.

Avengers 5 is currently scheduled for a May 1, 2026 release and Avengers 6 is scheduled for a May 7, 2027 release.