Baby Driver 2 Reportedly Greenlit by Sony, Ansel Elgort and More Expected to Return

It’s looking like Baby (Ansel Elgort) and company are coming back for at least one more go-around. According to the scoop masters at The GWW, Sony has officially greenlit a sequel to Baby Driver. As the report suggests, Elgort is set to reprise his role from the first film as are Lil James (Debora), Jon Bernthal (Griff), and CJ Jones (Joseph). Edgar Wright is expected to direct from a script he’s been developing for “some time.”

The report also says the studio is looking for a new female lead, said to act “as a foil to Lily James’ character Debora.” Production on the sequel is expected to begin later this year after Elgort wraps his role on Tokyo Vice for HBO Max. Wright confirmed over a year ago the first draft for Baby Driver 2 had been completed and at the time, we had learned Bernthal will likely serve as the film’s primary antagonist.

A hit with fans, Baby Driver ended up grossing $226.9 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $34 million, likely resulting in a sizable profit for Sony. The film still rocks a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which says the film is “stylish, exciting, and fueled by a killer soundtrack,” and is something the proves “fast-paced action movies can be smartly written without sacrificing thrills.”

Wright is currently working on Last Night in Soho, a thriller based on his time living in central London. “I realised I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said in an interview earlier this year. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Baby Driver is now available wherever movies are sold while Last Night in Soho hits theaters September 25th.