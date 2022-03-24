Baby Shark Movie in Works for Paramount+

Baby Shark is officially getting its own feature film. On Thursday, during Nickelodeon’s Upfronts Presentation, it was confirmed that a Baby Shark feature-length movie is headed to the Paramount+ streaming service, with the goal of being released on the platform in 2023. No details surrounding the project have been unveiled at the time. Additionally, the network revealed that an upcoming episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!, the Nickelodeon prequel television series based on the musical hit, will feature guest-star appearances from musicians Cardi B and Offset. The episode will air on April 15th at noon ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

The potential of a Baby Shark film was first teased late last year, when the project was initially put into development. This is the latest example of the cultural impact that “Baby Shark” has had over the years, with an animated series on Nickelodeon, a movie in the works, a tie-in cereal, and a new collection of NFTs.

“It all started with a great song and grew from there,” Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito revealed at the time. “It’s so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we’re just starting to talk about.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed by The Pinkfong Company that the “Baby Shark Dance” video has become the first YouTube video in history to hit 10 billion views, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history. As Pinkfong points out, the video has now achieved more views than the entire human population.

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone,” Min-seok Kim, the CEO of The Pinkfong Company, said in a statement. “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”

In conjunction with celebrating this milestone, The Pinkfong Company is launching a year-long campaign called “Beyond Infinity”, which aims to build confidence in fans that anything is possible and achievable, just as Baby Shark has been able to expand its own universe beyond the internet.

