Baby Shark Movie Announced for Paramount+

The global phenomenon of Baby Shark is officially going cinematic. During Tuesday’s Paramount Investor Day presentation, it was revealed that a full-length Baby Shark animated movie will be arriving in 2023, exclusively on Paramount+. Other details surrounding the movie have yet to be revealed. This is just one of many kids and family-specific projects that was announced during Investor Day, in addition to a Blue’s Clues movie titled Blue’s Big City Adventure, a Paw Patrol movie sequel and spinoff series, four new SpongeBob SquarePants movies, and both a live-action and an animated series bringing back Dora the Explorer.

A new Blue's Clues movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, is coming this year, and a full-length Baby Shark movie is coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2Jitw4hjYr — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

The potential of a Baby Shark film was first teased late last year, when the project was put into development.

“It all started with a great song and grew from there,” Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito revealed at the time. “It’s so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we’re just starting to talk about.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed by The Pinkfong Company that the “Baby Shark Dance” video has become the first YouTube video in history to hit 10 billion views, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history. As Pinkfong points out, the video has now achieved more views than the entire human population.

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone,” Min-seok Kim, the CEO of The Pinkfong Company, said in a statement. “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”

In conjunction with celebrating this milestone, The Pinkfong Company is launching a year-long campaign called “Beyond Infinity”, which aims to build confidence in fans that anything is possible and achievable, just as Baby Shark has been able to expand its own universe beyond the internet.

This is the latest example of the cultural impact that “Baby Shark” has had over the years, with an animated series on Nickelodeon, a movie in the works, a tie-in cereal, and a new collection of NFTs.

