Baby Shark NFTs Announced

Non-fungible tokens have skyrocketed in popularity over the past year — and it looks like one of the most infectious earworms in recent memory will soon be part of that craze. On Monday, it was announced that SmartStudy, the creator of Pinkfong and their infectious song “Baby Shark”, will be partnering with MakersPlace to create a collection of NFTs in December. These will allow collectors and fans an exclusive opportunity to own a piece inspired by the song, which holds the honor of being the most viewed video in YouTube history.

The first Baby Shark collection on MakersPlace is set to offer unique (1/1) and limited edition pieces, which will show Baby Shark and his family in animations, complete with audio from the song. The collection is currently available to preview, and will be available on offer on December 2nd at 3:30pm PT.

“Having witnessed the massive cultural impact that Baby Shark had on the world and its ability to connect people, we are thrilled to offer collectors and fans an opportunity to own a piece of the cultural icon through digital art and share equity in our journey,” Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA, said in a statement. “As a sensation born on the internet, it is a natural progression for Baby Shark to embrace NFTs, which will be a significant step of the next chapter of Baby Shark’s stamp on the digital landscape.”

“Over the last year we have seen strong demand from our community for music-inspired NFTs,” Dannie Chu, MakersPlace co-founder and CEO, added. “We want to expand our offerings in this space by providing the platform, tools and curatorial support to help bring great audio-visual works to life on the blockchain. We are thrilled to partner with Pinkfong to bring the world of Baby Shark to the digital arts space.”

This NFT collection comes as the world of Baby Shark is only growing, with an animated series on Nickelodeon, a movie in the works, and even a tie-in cereal.

