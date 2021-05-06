iCarly Premiere Announced For Paramount+

✖

Production on the iCarly revival for Paramount+ began back in March and a premiere window for the series has already been confirmed! ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement during the company's earnings call earlier today revealing that series will debut on the streaming service this June. The revival welcomes back series star Miranda Cosgrove along with her returning stars include Jerry Trainor as Spencer and Nathan Kress as Freddie. It joins the previously announced Rugrats revival series as one of the pillars of Paramount+ that tap into nostalgia of Nickelodeon programming of the past.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said previously in a press release. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!” The cast for the new series also welcomes some newcomers including Laci Mosley from Florida Girls as Carly’s new roommate Harper; and Jaidyn Triplett of The Affair as Millicent, who makes her stepfather Freddie’s life a bit more difficult.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bakish previously explained. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

It was previously confirmed that much to the chagrin of fans of the original series, star Jennette McCurdy would not be returning for the upcoming new show as McCurdy has retired from the acting profession.

"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it," McCurdy told E News earlier this year. "My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success."

Don't have Paramount+ yet? You can sign up for the service here, which includes the streaming home of other classic Nickeldeon shows and originals like Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand.