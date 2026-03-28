Back to the Future Star James Tolkan Dies at 94

James Tolkan, who is best known for his roles in Back to the Future and Top Gun, has passed away at the age of 94. According to his family spokesperson (via THR), Tolkan died on Thursday in Saranac Lake, New York. Donations in Tolkan’s memory can be made to local animal shelters, animal rescue organizations, or Human Society chapter. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

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Tolkan experienced an expansive career that encompassed Broadway, film, and television, and it all started in 1960 when he made his onscreen debut in the ABC series Naked City. He would then be an understudy for Robert Duvall in the Broadway production of Wait Until Dark in 1966, and he would end up replacing Duvall in that production as Harry Roat, though that was just the start of many projects to come.

James Tolkan’s Performances in Back to the Future and Top Gun Would Leave a Legacy

While Tolkan’s resume is filled with great performances, two of his most unforgettable performances took place in Back to the Future and Top Gun. In Back to the Future, Tolkan played the role of Hill Valley High School’s no-nonsense Principal Mr. Strickland, who had no interest in people he viewed as slackers.

That’s part of why Tolkan was brought back for the 1990’s Back to the Future Part III, where he played Strickland’s grandfather. Tolkan was great at these more strict and steely characters, which is why he was also perfect for the role of Tom “Stinger” Jardian in 1986’s Top Gun.

That film had a rather memorable scene where Jardian reamed Tom Cruise’s Maverick for his reckless behavior, and it made a heck of a one-two combo with Back to the Future. That’s also why Tolkan was asked by fans to call them slackers years after both of these films hit theaters, and the characters remain memorable parts of multiple classic films.

In addition to those films, Tolkan had many big projects on his resume, including Glengarry Glen Ross, The Amityville Horror, WarGames, Masters of the Universe, True Blood, Hill Street Blues, Remington Steele, Miami Vice, Tales from the Crypt, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Leverage, and Dick Tracy.

Our thoughts are with Tolkan’s family and friends.

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