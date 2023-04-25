Bad Boys 4 Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Reveal Update on Upcoming Sequel

There's another Bad Boys movie on the way. Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action franchise, was one of the final films to hit theaters before the pandemic in 2020. The movie was a critical and commercial success, revitalizing the franchise and convincing Sony to keep it going with another installment. Right now, Bad Boys 4 is in production, and its two stars updated fans on its progress during Sony's CinemaCon presentation on Monday night.

Sony's presentation on Monday saw Smith and Lawrence send in a video to update the crowd in attendance on their current production. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is on-hand for the event and sharing updates on the panels, including some of the quotes from Smith.

"We are on set," Smith confirmed in the video. "Sorry we couldn't be there. We glad we not there 'cause we here and they paying us to be here so we're, like, happy to that we're here and not there."

"Bad Boys 4 is coming," he continued. "We are hyped, we excited! Fourth week of shooting!" Smith and Lawrence also introduced Sony Motion Pictures Group president Josh Greenstein, who credited the studio for never wavering on theatrical released over the past couple of years.

What Is Bad Boys 4 About?

There's no official plot for Bad Boys 4 just yet, but it will continue the story of Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett. Smith and Lawrence will be reprising their beloved roles for the new film, and they'll be joined by fellow franchise returnee Vanessa Hudgens, who first appeared in Bad Boys for Life.

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will once again be helming the new Bad Boys film, with a scrpt from writer Chris Bremner.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one," franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer said during a 2020 interview.

Are you looking forward to the next chapter of the Bad Boys saga? Let us know in the comments!