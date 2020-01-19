Bad Boys For Life Earns $68 Million, Beating Dolittle in Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Bad Boys for Life surpassed expectations in its opening weekend at the box office. The Bad Boys sequel will earn $68.1 million over the Martin Luthor King, Jr. Day holiday weekend. That’s the second-best MLK weekend opening ever, behind only American Sniper‘s $107.2 million.

Bad Boys for Life reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, respectively. This time they’re going up against the leader of a Miami drug cartel with the added force of the elite AMMO squad of the Miami police department behind them. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano, and is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bad Boys for Life debuted with stellar reviews from critics and a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score to match. ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw gave the film a 4 out of 5 review, writing “Bad Boys for Life is a more of a solid continuation than a prime jumping-on point for new viewers, but longtime fans will likely appreciate seeing these Bad Boys do some growing up.” Sony Pictures is so pleased with the film that it’s already working on another sequel.

Robert Downey Jr.’s first post-Avengers: Endgame role, Dolittle, opens in second place with a modest $30.1 million four-day total. The film is being blasted by critics, with ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgley giving it a 2 out of 5 and writing, “Dolittle does feel like a long-lost relative of Kangaroo Jack, but who cares? Maybe I’m just a product of the era I grew up in, but these left-field family comedies don’t come around that often anymore. That’s surely for the best, as we got way too many of them throughout the 2000s, but one every now and then is a nice surprise. Dolittle is a messy and lazy comedy that doesn’t have much to say, and that’s perfectly okay. It’s the kind of movie that kids growing up today will look back on with the same fondness that many of us have for Daddy Day Care; they’ll know it’s not very good, but they’ll laugh nostalgically and enjoy it all the same.”

Keep reading to see this weekend’s box office top 10.

1. Bad Boys For Life

Opening Weekend

Friday: $23.3 million

Weekend: $68.1 million

Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

2. Dolittle

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.2 million

Weekend: $30 million

Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan and based on The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, and Antonio Banderas, and the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

3. 1917

Week Four

Friday: $6.2 million

Weekend: $27 million

Total: $81.61 million

During World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.

1917 is directed by Sam Mendes. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

4. Jumanji: The Next Level

Week Six

Friday: $2.2 million

Weekend: $12.57 million

Total: $273.48 million

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Week Five

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $10.6 million

Total: $494.24 million

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J. J. Abrams. The film is the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the last chapter in the “Skywalker saga.” The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

6. Little Women

Week Four

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $7.4 million

Total: $85.89 million

Following the lives of four sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, as they come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Though all very different from each other, the March sisters stand by each other through difficult and changing times.

Little Women is directed by Greta Gerwig, based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.

7. Just Mercy

Week Four

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $19.61 million

After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal and political maneuverings as he tirelessly fights for McMillian’s life.

Just Mercy is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, based on the book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryan Stevenson, recounting the true story of Walter McMillian. The film stars starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, and Brie Larson.

8. Knives Out

Week Eight

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $5.25 million

Total: $146.92 million

A detective and a trooper travel to a lush estate to interview the quirky relatives of a patriarch who died during his 85th birthday celebration.

Knives Out is written, produced, and directed by Rian Johnson. The film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

9. Like a Boss

Week Two

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $4.51 million

Total: $17.59 million

Best friends Mia and Mel run their own cosmetics company — a business they built from the ground up. But they’re also in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a buyout offer from an industry titan proves too tempting to pass up. The beauty business is now about to get ugly as the proposal puts Mia and Mel’s lifelong friendship to the ultimate test.

Like a Boss is directed by Miguel Arteta from a screenplay written by Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly. It stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Billy Porter, and Salma Hayek.

10. Frozen 2

Week Nine

Friday: $748,000

Weekend: $5.09 million

Total: $466.2 million

Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.



Frozen 2 is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The film features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Ciarán Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, and Jeremy Sisto.