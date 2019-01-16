‘Bad Boys For Life’ Starts Filming In Atlanta

Bad Boys For Life has begun production in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bad Boys For Life is the highly-anticipated third film in the Bad Boys franchise which had been dormant since Bad Boys II dropped on July 18, 2003. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reprising their roles as Mike Lowry and Marcus Burneet, respectively. On Tuesday, it was revealed DJ Khaled also joined the cast, though the capacity of his role was not revealed.

Both Lawrence and Smith have been spotted on and around the Atlanta set, creating quite a buzz in the area. According to the local newscast seen above, more than 34,000 tweets spawned in relation to Bad Boys For Life‘s production in the Atlanta area. “A lot of that action was seen in Buckhead, near the Waldorf Estoria on Peachtree Road,” Liza Lucas said. “A lot of people giving little glimpses behind the scenes.”

Other newcomers to the Bad Boys franchise for this third installment include Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jacob Scipio (We Die Young), and Paola Nunez (The Son) as new additions to the cast. It’s still unclear if Gabrielle Union will return to play Sydney Burnett — the sister of Lawrence’s character — as she’s currently set to play the character in a spin-off television show L.A.’s Finest, set to debut later this year.

The first two Bad Boys movies were directed by Michael Bay. This time around, Bilall Fallah Adail El Arbi of Gangsta fame will be at the helm. The script comes from Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan, and Chris Bremmer. Franchise star Will Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad will receive producer credits while Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter will serve as executive producers on the project.

Bad Boys For Life is set for release on January 17, 2020.