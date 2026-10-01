Johnny Depp’s Scrooge Takes Center Stage in New Ebenezer Trailer—Watch It Here

Charles Dickens’ classic story A Christmas Carol has gotten a shocking number of on-screen adaptations, from the classic movies throughout the 1950s to 1990s to Jim Carrey’s take on the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge character in 2009 and even The Muppet Christmas Carol. However, even with all of these adaptations, the story hasn’t lost its prominence, and a brand-new, star-studded take on the holiday tale is coming.

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Ebenezer, starring none other than Johnny Depp in the titular role, has already confirmed that myriad big names, including Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin, Ian McKellen, and more, are attached to the project, and the first trailer for the movie teased an adaptation full of creepy ghosts and, eventually, holiday spirit. At San Diego Comic Con, Depp even dressed up to get fans excited about the movie. Now, ahead of Ebenezer’s November 13 release date, we have gotten a new trailer. Check it out here.

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Ebenezer Will Make a Timeless Classic New

Although there is always a healthy degree of skepticism when a new movie is coming out for a story that has been told many times over (especially this many times in the case of A Christmas Carol), this trailer does actually suggest Ebenezer will be promising. For one, it looks like Depp is having the time of his life in the role, and it does feel like a character he is perfect for. However, his co-stars also shine in the trailer, with Ridley in particular standing out. Based on that, it’s entirely possible that Ebenezer will manage to win over even audience members who feel like A Christmas Carol has been overdone. Only time will really tell there, but fans don’t have too much longer to wait, as the movie hits theaters in just over a month—which may also bode well for the reception, as it means a release before Thanksgiving and the holiday rush.

Of course, this isn’t quite the movie that many Depp fans want to see releasing trailers. Still, even several years after the most recent Pirates of the Caribbean movie, audiences are eager to see Depp return to his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Thus far, there hasn’t seemed to be any major movement on that front, although there has been chatter that the powers that be are attempting to get Depp to sign on. It’s also heavily rumored that Margot Robbie’s currently unknown character will become the focal point, but considering that the film doesn’t seem to be actively in development, that’s anyone’s guess. It feels more likely than not that the movie will eventually happen, but it’s definitely a waiting game for now. In the meantime, Depp’s fans can catch him in Ebenezer starting on November 13.

Will you be catching Ebenezer in theaters, or are you solely focused on Pirates 6? Share your thoughts down below.