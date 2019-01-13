‘Bad Boys For Life’ Camera Tests Reveal First Look At Will Smith’s Return As Mike Lowrey

Filming for the third film in Sony’s Bad Boys franchise is underway. Now, thanks to some social media posts, we have a first look at Will Smith‘s Mike Lowrey.

Earlier this week, Instagram fan account @willjadensmith got their hands on two of Smith’s camera tests for the upcoming blockbuster. In one of the videos, Bad Boys for Life co-director Bilall Fallah and Smith are showing off pieces of the character’s wardrobe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, Smith took to Instagram to reveal that production on the film had started, over 15 years after the release of the franchise’s previous film Bad Boys II. In the same vein as films previously, the film will follow Lowrey and Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett as they try taking down a drug trafficking cartel.

The full synopsis, obtained by Production Weekly, can be found below.

“The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith).”

Joe Pantoliano (Sense8) is slated to reprise his role as Captain Howard while newcomers Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jacob Scipio (We Die Young), and Paola Nunez (The Son) have been added to the cast. It’s still unclear if Gabrielle Union will return to play Sydney Burnett — the sister of Lawrence’s character — as she’s currently set to play the character in a spin-off television show L.A.’s Finest, set to debut later this year.

Fallah will co-direct Bad Boys for Life with Adil El Arbi (Gangsta) from a script by Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan, and Chris Bremmer. In addition to Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad will receive producer credits while Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter will serve as executive producers on the project.

The film is slated to open around this time next year on January 17th, 2020.

Are you looking forward to seeing Bad Boys 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.