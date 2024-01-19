BAFTA Awards: Movie Fans Are Outraged Over Snubs
Fans are outraged Lily Gladstone wasn't nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon and more...
The nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Awards were announced yesterday, and there were some huge surprises. While many fan-favorite films and performances made the cut, there were some pretty baffling snubs this year. Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Andrew Scott in All Of Us Strangers, Greta Lee in Past Lives, and Charles Melton in May December were just some of the acting snubs film fans are upset about. Many are also mad that Martin Scorsese and Yorgos Lanthimos weren't nominated for directing their respective films, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things. Needless to say, there has been a lot of outrage online since the BAFTA nominations were announced.
"The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it's a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA," BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs previously explained to the press. "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up."
You can check out some of the tweets slamming the BAFTAs below...
Unbelievable
BAFTAS YOU ARE NOTHING pic.twitter.com/qmjLw4F7Gw— Wendell (@RhodeToLove) January 18, 2024
How?!
no lily gladstone no marty no greta lee no andrew scott no may december pic.twitter.com/YlUczQjwgO— hayley (@m1lfiles) January 18, 2024
They're Not Wrong
sorry but leaving off Lily Gladstone of the BAFTA Best Actress nominations is a big loss— 𝖙𝖆𝖘𝖍 (@tashajagger_) January 18, 2024
Great Comparison
I find Andrew Scott missing out on a BAFTA nomination is truly baffling given the support for the film overall.— Dallas King (@DallasKing1138) January 18, 2024
It is on a par with Amy Adams missing out for Arrival. The film succeeds because the performance cuts through the fantastical elements to truly connect emotionally. pic.twitter.com/Jo5h5sXboF
You Have To Laugh
reading the bafta noms feels like getting gently kissed on the head & then slapped in very quick succession over and over and over again— Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) January 18, 2024
Baffling
Nine BAFTA nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon but no Lily or Marty is wild— Kevin Jacobsen (@Kevin_Jacobsen) January 18, 2024
The Anger Is Real
what the fuck do you mean no Lily Gladstone and Greta Lee pic.twitter.com/WgBTkhlNxn https://t.co/rFKvN0KT39— ً (@mulh0llanddr) January 18, 2024
"Outrageous"
The more I think about Andrew Scott’s BAFTA snub, especially considering how well All of Us Strangers did overall, the more outrageous it feels. How do you recognize the film in so many categories and ignore the man who holds it all together? It’s lunacy. pic.twitter.com/DJAmFGT8Tp— Brandon Lewis @ Sundance 2024 (@blewis1103) January 18, 2024
Shame!
That Lily Gladstone snub is painful. What are you doing, BAFTA? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/18U7zBzJ5M— Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) January 18, 2024
Snubs For Days
The BAFTAs are a mess and a joke. No Greta, Lily, Melton? No Scorsese? No Yorgos? Ruffalo? No Greta Lee? No Andrew Scott? pic.twitter.com/P834VKvpR5— Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) January 18, 2024
In Conclusion
All four of them won the Oscar without a BAFTA nomination before you get too crazy with writing off a certain frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/kCtsVntrhv— John T (@TMROJ) January 18, 2024
