BAFTA Awards: Movie Fans Are Outraged Over Snubs

The nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Awards were announced yesterday, and there were some huge surprises. While many fan-favorite films and performances made the cut, there were some pretty baffling snubs this year. Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Andrew Scott in All Of Us Strangers, Greta Lee in Past Lives, and Charles Melton in May December were just some of the acting snubs film fans are upset about. Many are also mad that Martin Scorsese and Yorgos Lanthimos weren't nominated for directing their respective films, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things. Needless to say, there has been a lot of outrage online since the BAFTA nominations were announced.

"The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it's a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA," BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs previously explained to the press. "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up."

