Ballerina Star Explains John Wick Spinoff's Year-Long Delay

John Wick fans got a surprising update this week, with news that the Ballerina spinoff film will no longer be debuting in 2024. Lionsgate has officially delayed Ballerina almost a full calendar year to the summer of 2025, meaning that audiences will have to wait a lot longer to see the Ana de Armas-starring spinoff. In a recent appearance on The One Show, Ian McShane, who reprises his John Wick role as Winston in Ballerina, further explained the reason for the delay. As McShane confirmed, Ballerina's delay is a result of the film adding extra action sequences, in order to help the film fit in line with the larger John Wick franchise.

"It's not reshoots, it's new shoots," McShane explained. "They're shooting for Ballerina, which is the spinoff with Ana de Armas of the John Wick franchise. You know, it's like they've got to protect the franchise. And obviously I did it, when was it? We did it about a year ago, we did the movie Ballerina and they've looked at it, and Chad's [Stahelski] come in, the guy who directed all the John Wick movies, and they want to make it better. Because they have to protect it. Because Keanu's in it as well, and it takes place between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4."

Ian McShane on #TheOneShow is great because I love the honesty – talking about how Ballerina wasn’t good so they need to shoot more stuff to protect the franchise and then how they don’t talk about The Continental show because they just made it without consulting Keanu and him 😭 pic.twitter.com/LwbQrTzLpU — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) February 22, 2024

What Is Ballerina About?

Ballerina will be set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum and Chapter 4, and will follow ballerina-assassin Rooney as she hunts the murderers of her family. The film will also star Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Lance Reddick, who appeared in the film prior to his 2023 death. The screenplay for Ballerina is written by Shay Hatten, and the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

"Having [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR in a previous interview. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

Is John Wick in Ballerina?

It has been confirmed that confirmed that Keanu Reeves would be reprising his role as John Wick in the Ballerina spinoff — something that has since surprised fans, especially after his character's fate in John Wick: Chapter 4.

"As far as the John Wick conundrum, we've always looked at it as duality," director Chad Stahelski told ComicBook.com last year. "There's John, there's John Wick, so you tell me who lives, who dies?"

Ballerina is now scheduled to be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.