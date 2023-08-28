Barbie Digital Date Pushed Back

This Barbie is staying in the box — the box office — a little longer. Warner Bros.' Barbie is currently the No. 2 movie of the year at the worldwide box office but No. 1 domestically, overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2023 in North America. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the blockbuster comedy on Monday surpassed 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 as the highest-grossing global release in the 100-year history of Warner Bros., putting Barbie on track to pass Mario as the top film of the year worldwide with $1.34 billion.

But "Barbillion" isn't stopping there. Two months after the movie's record-breaking opening weekend on July 21st, Margot Robbie's living doll will dance her way onto premium screens for the first time with a limited one-week engagement in Imax on September 22nd. With Barbie on a hot pink streak at the box office, it appears Warner Bros. Discovery is extending the movie's exclusive theatrical window an extra week.

There were reports that Barbie would be available on PVOD (premium video on demand) on September 5th, a date that surfaced on YouTube Movies & TV, making for an exclusive 45-day window in theaters. However, the Barbie movie's digital release date has changed to September 12th on YouTube Movies & TV.

That date isn't listed on other digital retailers, but Barbie is available for pre-order purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu for $24.99. As for when Barbie is streaming on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has only confirmed that the movie will be available on the service by the fall.

"We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out … go into PVOD, take it through the [pay] windows that have worked forever, and we think work extremely well," Zaslav said during an earnings call in August. "When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall."

"As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," said Warner Bros.' Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, and Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, when Barbie crossed the $1 billion mark on August 6th. "This is a watershed moment for Barbie, and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink. Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far Barbie can go in the real world."

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.