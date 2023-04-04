Barbie: First Details About John Cena's Character Revealed

Barbie is bringing John Cena aboard the massive movie and we have the details about who the WWE star is playing. In The Sun, it's been revealed that John Cena is playing Dua Lipa's love interest in Greta Gerwig's film. (She's a Barbie who's a mermaid!) No word yet on if he's playing a Ken doll or maybe a WWE action figure. (How funny would it be to have Cena playing himself in this considering Mattel's relationship with the wrestling promotion.) In The Sun's write-up, Dua Lipa has sources close to her saying we should expect big things out of the Barbie movie. Check out what their reporting had to say down below:

"Due has been in London filming for the Barbie film and has really thrown herself into it. She is playing a beautiful mermaid and has been having fun with role and made it her own," their source said. "There are going to be loads of special effects added afterwards to make her character look as good as possible on screen, so filming it has been a bit weird."

What Can We Expect From The Barbie Movie?

Warner Bros. Pictures has a synopsis for the big movie: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") comes "Barbie," starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights")."

"The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne ("Little Women"), Emma Mackey ("Emily," "Sex Education"), Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation," "Transparent"), Alexandra Shipp (the "X-Men" films), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education"), Scott Evans ("Grace and Frankie"), Jamie Demetriou ("Cruella"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education," "Emma."), Sharon Rooney ("Dumbo," "Jerk"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls"), Ritu Arya ("The Umbrella Academy"), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen")."

