Barbie Fans Can't Believe John Cena Is in the Movie

Barbie fans are overjoyed that John Cena will be in the upcoming film. Warner Bros. and Mattel rolled out the highly-anticipated trailer and the Internet still hasn't recovered. In the clip, we get a feel for the story with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. But, one of the biggest shocks of the entire trailer was John Cena being in the credits. Truly something no one expected before today. As you can imagine, the hype on Barbie is beyond real and this is just another click on the dial as we near the movie's release.

Here's the lineup from Warner Bros. Pictures: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") comes "Barbie," starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights")."

John Cena is in the #Barbie movie. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/bALgIFI9Tz — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) April 4, 2023

"The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne ("Little Women"), Emma Mackey ("Emily," "Sex Education"), Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation," "Transparent"), Alexandra Shipp (the "X-Men" films), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education"), Scott Evans ("Grace and Frankie"), Jamie Demetriou ("Cruella"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education," "Emma."), Sharon Rooney ("Dumbo," "Jerk"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls"), Ritu Arya ("The Umbrella Academy"), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen")."

What in the world will he do in the movie? Let us know down in the comments!