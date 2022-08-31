Barbie: Mermaid Power Exclusive First Look

Barbie is coming back to Netflix this week with Barbie Mermaid Power, a new movie that will team both the Malibu and Brooklyn versions of Barbie Roberts (hey, did you know barbie had a last name? Or that both Barbies have the same full name? Neither did we!) up in a new Mermaid-themed story. Mattel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a clip from the movie, in which Barbie & Barbie discover some special underwater treats at a mermaid party.

This movie is the latest in a series of Barbie-Mermaid movies, which started way back in the direct-to-DVD days, but the popularity of the recent Color Reveal mermaid toys make it an obvious place to turn for this generation of kids. In the years since Mermaidia (which, yes, came out on Nickelodeon in 2006), we've seen quite a few of these, and it doesn't hurt that Barbie is a perpetually popular character with an audience that turns over every few years, meaning a healthy chunk of viewers will be seeing her as a mermaid for the first time with Mermaid Power.

You can see the clip below.

Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

Join Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, Barbie "Malibu" Roberts, and her sisters Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea on an underwater adventure as they transform into mermaids to help save the world of Pacifica. In Barbie Mermaid Power, Barbie and Barbie are summoned by Isla (from Dolphin Magic) to compete to be the underwater Power Keeper in a series of challenges designed to find their inner powers. Through these competitions they discover whether they are mermaids of Earth, Air, Water, or Fire, all while making new animal and mermaid friends. In this fish-tale of friendship, adventure, and bravery, Barbie, Barbie, and family experience first-hand what it's like to balance the worlds above and below the sea and learn a lesson in finding their inner powers along the way.

Barbie: Mermaid Power debuts on September 1 on Netflix.