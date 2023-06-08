Barbie's Simu Liu Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video, Compares Rehearsal Process to Shang-Chi

Barbie is hitting theaters next month, and the Greta Gerwig film is set to star Margot Robbie in the titular role alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. Barbie will also feature big names such as America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and more. This week, Liu took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from one of his Barbie rehearsals, and he compared the process to working on Marvel's Shang-Chi.

"Day 1 rehearsal! Whether you're doing a brutal fight scene on a bus in SF or dancing the night away in Barbieland, choreography is choreography. And long before I ever used the Ten Rings, your boy was competing in hip-hop competitions with his college dance crew. Appreciate @BarbieTheMovie for bringing me back to my roots. This one's for you, Hip Hop Western. Barbie comes out in theatres July 21st; don't miss the fire choreography by @jendots and @lisa.welham 👯‍♀️. Thanks for unleashing our energy!" Liu wrote.

He added in the comments, "Not Margot and Greta casually conversing in the background." You can check out his post below:

"I am the embodiment of imposter syndrome. So, I wouldn't say that in any situation, I could walk into a room with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and be like, 'I fit right in,'" Liu recently joked in an interview with ComicBook.com. "Maybe briefly, Ryan and I connected on being Canadian. No, I mean they're all amazing people and I'm very lucky to call them friends now. But, It's going to be a bonkers movie."

It was previously confirmed that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming a Shang-Chi sequel with Liu returning to play the titular hero, but Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date for the project. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at BoxLunch's Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America, Liu says a direct sequel to Legend of the Ten Rings is most definitely in the cards.

"I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There's going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official," Liu explained. "As far as when I think that's just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I'll make 40 of them if we can."

Barbie hits theaters on July 21st.