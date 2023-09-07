Barbie the Album: Tickets On Sale For Special Conversation With Soundtrack Producers

Barbie is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023, and the film's success doesn't stop at the box office. The film's soundtrack has also been a big hit as it featured songs from many fan-favorite artists including Billie Eilish, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI. Mark Ronson served as the soundtrack's producer alongside Kevin Weaver and Brandon Davis. Later this month, the producers are joining music supervisor George Drakoulias for a special conversation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

"VERY VERY EXCITED FOR THIS... talking about how ALL the music came together for @barbiethealbum, all the behind the scenes stuff etc.... Join us @kevweaver @brandonidavis @drakpack at the @grammymuseum on Sep. 27 for a special conversation. Tickets in stories. American Express Early Access is available Sep. 7 at 10:30am PT, general sale begins Sep. 9 at 12pm PT," Ronson shared on Instagram. You can view the post below:

When Is Barbie Coming To VOD?

On September 12th, Barbie will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. When that price will go down to a more normal $19.99 is unclear, but it will likely be at least two weeks later since the movie is getting a week in IMAX theaters beginning on September 22.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.