Batgirl Star Leslie Grace and Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Team Up for New Photo

The next generation of DC superheroes is here to save the universe. Batgirl actor Leslie Grace and Supergirl actor Sasha Calle posed for a superhero selfie ahead of their respective DC debuts in Batgirl and The Flash, both set to expand the DC Extended Universe with the successors of Batman (Michael Keaton) and Superman (Henry Cavill). "We saving all da universes… ya hurddd meh," the In the Heights star wrote when sharing the photo on Twitter. See Batgirl and Supergirl's real-life crossover below.

Grace stars with Keaton's Dark Knight in Batgirl, currently set to release before the Burtonverse Batman returns opposite Calle's Supergirl in The Flash. It's expected both films will establish the new status quo of the DC movie universe.

we saving all da universes… ya hurddd meh! @SashaCalle pic.twitter.com/KKDIhertGg — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) June 26, 2022

In April, Grace revealed plans to reach out and meet up with Calle after connecting with Xolo Maridueña, another DC newcomer starring as Jamie Reyes in Blue Beetle.

"I did reach out to Sasha Calle, who is Supergirl in The Flash," Grace told Variety. "I'm hoping that we get to meet soon because we're part of the new gen. I did reach out to Xolo Maridueña, our Blue Beetle. He is freaking awesome. I'm so happy for him."

The cast of Batgirl includes Justice League's J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, the Gotham City Police Commissioner father of Grace's Barbara Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the arsonist supervillain Firefly. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life, Marvel's Ms. Marvel) directed the standalone movie from a script by writer Christina Hodson (DC's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, The Flash).

Calle joins Keaton and Ezra Miller in The Flash, which co-stars Michael Shannon and Antje Traue, reprising their Man of Steel roles as the Kryptonian villains General Zod and Faora-Ul. Ben Affleck, who has starred as the DCEU's Batman since 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, also returns in the movie exploring the DC Multiverse.

Warner Bros. and DC Films are expected to release Batgirl later this year either in theaters or as an HBO Max Original movie; The Flash is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 23, 2023.