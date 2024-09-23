Batman 1989 Mezco 5 Points Collection Includes Figures and The Batmobile

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For Batman Day 2024 this past weekend, Mezco Toyz launched a 5 Points set of 3.75-inch scale retro-style figures and a Batmobile vehicle inspired by Tim Burton's iconic 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. The 3-pack of figures includes Batman, Joker, and Joker Goon with tons of interchangeable heads, arms, and accessories. Naturally, the set wouldn't be complete without the Batmobile vehicle, which can accommodate the Batman figure and comes with some fun features like an armored canopy attachment, flip-up weapons, rotating wheels, and an attachable exhaust flame.

Note that the Batman '89 5 Points figures are only sold as a set, and you can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99. The Batmobile sold separately here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99. Both are set to launch in April and you won't be charged until that time. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99 (flat $7.95 shipping fee on everything else), so you'll be good to go if you get the figures and the vehicle. A full breakdown of the accessories in the figure set can be found below.

(Photo: Batman 1989 Mezco Toyz 5 Points Collection )

Accessories for Batman, Joker, and Joker Good 5 Points figures:

One (1) Batman head portrait

Four (4) Batman arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R), One (1) pair of arms with weapon holding hands (L&R)

One (1) batarang

One (1) speargun

Two (2) Joker head portraits

Four (4) Joker arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R), One (1) arm with cane holding hand (L), One (1) arm with megaphone holding hand (R)

One (1) cane

One (1) megaphone

Two (2) Goon head portraits

Four (4) Goon arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R), One (1) pair of arms with weapon holding hands (L&R)

Two (2) swords

One (1) knife

One (1) camera

(Photo: McFarlane Toys Batman DC Multiverse Wave )

In other Batman Day news, McFarlane Toys launched another wave of DC Multiverse figures that includes a Batman Beyond from the 2023 limited series Batman Beyond: Neo Gothic, Batman from the 2011 Batman: Noël graphic novel that was inspired by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a Silver Age Batman with Ace the Bat-Hound, and a Gold Label exclusive Batman with Bat-Glider that's based on on The Thirteenth Hour issue of The Court of Owls series from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. Pre-orders for these releases are available in the list below.