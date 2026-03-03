A Power Rangers Movie Is Leaving Streaming Ahead of the Disney’s Live-Action Reboot

It’s “Morphin’ Time” for Power Rangers fans. More than 30 years after the superhero franchise launched, the franchise is back in a big way with new projects lined up, including the first live-action Power Rangers show since the cancellation of Super Sentai. But as fans await the upcoming live-action Power Rangers show at Disney+ from Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, they are quickly running out of time to stream a recent Power Rangers movie on Netflix.

The 2017 Power Rangers movie is scheduled to leave Netflix on March 6th, meaning fans have just three more days to stream it before its departure. The reboot movie loosely adapted the original 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers pilot episode, “Day of the Dumpster,” and starred Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, and Ludi Lin as five misfit teens who uncover coins that grant them superpowers. When their town and the world are threatened by an alien threat, they must overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers to save the world from the ancient evil of Rita Repulsa.

Saban’s Power Rangers Is an Underrated Entry in the Long-Running Franchise

Power Rangers never quite got the attention it deserved. The movie underperformed at the box office with just a $142 million worldwide gross against a $100 million budget and scored just a 51% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (its audience rating sits higher at 65%), panned for what some viewed as a slow pace and lack of action. And while the movie was initially intended to launch a six-movie story arc, those plans were squashed amid the original film’s box office failure. In reality, though, the 2017 movie was pretty good and easily could have carried several follow-up movies.

Although Saban’s movie isn’t the best entry in the media-spanning franchise, it was a pretty solid attempt to bring the franchise to a new generation. Rather than jumping straight into fast-paced action, most of which is backloaded into the high-energy final 30 minutes, the movie prioritizes spending time with its characters, turning the heroes into relatable, diverse teens with deep backstories and real-life issues. This all made the moment they finally “morph” feel earned and more impactful and made the film as a whole carry a more mature and emotionally deep take on the teen heroes. The film also does a decent job of expanding the mythology, making Zordon a former Red Ranger and giving Rita Repulsa a more personal connection to the team, and features some epic visuals and nods to the original series that are fun for fans to spot. Even with its faults, the movie was a missed opportunity that definitely deserved more attention than what it got and a future beyond that original film.

Where to Stream Power Rangers After It Leaves Netflix?

Power Rangers fans will want to stream the 2017 movie while they still can. Netflix is currently the exclusive streaming home of the film, and it’s not scheduled to move to a rival platform this month. This means that Power Rangers will be completely unavailable, outside of online renting and purchasing, at least through the rest of this month, with no guarantee that it will reappear on a streaming platform in April.

