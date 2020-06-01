The Batman: New Look at Batmobile Concept Art Revealed

✖

A new look at The Batman’s Batmobile comes courtesy of some concept art making the rounds on social media. Jeff Frost’s concept model for this beast is a sight to behold. That menacing matte black finish and the wild lighting elements give off a bunch of muscle car pedigree while still conveying a bit of the technology that Batman is known to use against his villains. The back end of the car might be the coolest part of the design as there is probably going to be some sort of propulsion capabilities near the rear of the vehicle. When those first teaser images started making the rounds, the entire fandom was energized and it's not hard to see why after a clearer look at a prospective design. It’s not the car in motion, but it’s still a slick rendering.

Kevin Smith said of the design when it was unveiled, “I like it. Has a nice Adam West/Barris feel to it. It’s a believable Batmobile that someone who’s not a billionaire could build - which also helps throw people off the scent of Bruce Wayne being #TheBatman. Thanks for the early looks! We’re all rooting for you!”

Matt Reeves has been frank about how the entire film will be pulling from numerous threads. He told The Hollywood Reporter about the focus of his Batman.

Concept Model Maker Jeff Frost posted some pictures of a model of #TheBatman's Batmobile on his website! pic.twitter.com/xHNkj6WYtv — The Batman (2021) dir. Matt Reeves 🦇 (@TheBatRobert) May 31, 2020

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves explained. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Robert Pattinson gets top billing in the film and joins Wright in the film is a major ensemble cast. This includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves is directing from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin.

Do you love the look of the new Batmobile? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.