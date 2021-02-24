Beavis Butt-Head Movie Sequel Coming to Paramount+

✖

The long-anticipated and oft-rumored return of Beavis and Butt-Head will happen on Paramount+, according to a new video announcement made during ViacomCBS's Paramount+ presentation today. The streaming platform, which will be an update of the existing CBS All Access, will launch next week, and serve as a showcase for ViacomCBS shows and IP in the same way that Peacock has functioned for NBCUniversal. There is no clear word on when the movie will come to Paramount+ yet, but MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthy says it will set up the duo's new series on the streaming network.

According to Vulture, the as-yet-untitled Beavis and Butt-Head movie will tie the original series to the revival, making sure that none of your favorite '90s jokes get retconned, we suppose. This will be the second feature film starring the animated duo, the first being 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which remains MTV's sole animated movie to make it to theaters.

You can see the announcement video below.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central," McCarthy said when they announced the series over the summer. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," series creator Judge said.

Since Beavis and Butt-Head, Judge has gone on to create other hit shows and films like King of the Hill, Office Space, and Silicon Valley.

The original series launched in 1993, and quickly became a staple of MTV. The show followed two couch potatoes named Beavis and Butt-Head and their various adventures, tackling hot topics of the day in its own unique way. Now the duo will tackle current day topics in this new iteration, and with how much things have changed in the world, we are definitely interested in what they have to say.