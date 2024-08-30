Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Monica Bellucci Teases Her “Funny, Dangerous” Character in Sequel

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has gained a lot of hype for bringing back director Tim Burton and many of the same cast members from the 1988 original film. However, Beetlejuice 2 will also be introducing some new elements to the franchise – including a lineup of new characters, played by some talented actors. One of the more pivotal new additions we’ve seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer is Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded), who plays “Delores,” the dead ex-wife of Michael Keaton’s Betelgeuse. With her Frankenstein design and obsessive pursuit of her estranged husband, Delores has already become a breakout character before Beetlejuice 2 is even released.

ComicBook sat down with the Beetlejuice 2 cast during the sequel’s press day, and we got to speak with Monica Bellucci about what audiences will be getting with Delores. In a few succinct words, Betelgeuse’s wife will be a “funny” and “dangerous” new addition to Burton’s demented vision of the afterlife.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Delores is so interesting because for me, she has this duality: she’s dangerous, she’s also funny – and she’s a metaphor for life. Because we all have emotional scars, and she’s full of scars [literally], but she’s strong, she’s coming back, she’s fighting, she’s looking for vengeance.”

Monica Bellucci as Delores in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

As stated, the trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have teased Delores’ arc in the film: we see her putting her dismembered body back together with a staple gun, before embarking on a mad hunt to find where Beetlejuice is hiding. In the sizzle reels of footage, it becomes clear that Delores will do a literal romantic tango to make sure Betelgeuse doesn’t escape her grasp. Bellucci talked about that big trailer scene moment, as well as what it was like working with Michael Keaton:

“This moment where she puts herself together is a very strong scene because it took two or three days to film it, and I tried to play it like a broken doll – I felt like a mime. And I had to learn an entire choreography, but it was so much fun. And almost all my scenes are with Michael Keaton, and he was so generous, so gentle, and it was so interesting to see the creative synergy between Tim and Michael through the years.”

All in all, Bellucci shared that it was truly something profound to “be part of this fantastic cast, and to enter into Tim’s fantastic and poetic and magical world.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be in theaters on September 6th.