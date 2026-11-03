Before Dune: Part Three, You Don’t Want to Miss This Movie About an Infamous Failed Adaptation

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy will conclude with Dune: Part Three hitting theaters on December 18th and it marks the closing of a fascinating chapter in the overall Dune story — not in terms of what’s actually on the pages of Frank Herbert’s iconic book, but the story of taking that book to screen. Dune was long held as one of those stories that was seemingly impossible to properly adapt and while Villeneuve got it right, he wasn’t the first to try. There was David Lynch’s 1984 take that, while it has its merits, was a disappointment, and then there was a legendary attempt that never actually made it to screen. That version, despite never actually happening, has become iconic in its own right and now the documentary about the infamous failed attempt is streaming on HBO Max.

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Available to stream now on HBO Max is Jodorowsky’s Dune. The film is a 2013 documentary that digs into filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s attempt to adapt Dune in the mid-1970s and while the film is a documentary, which might make it seem like an unusual recommendation, the story behind this fabled failure is every bit as interesting as Dune itself and is a story that you absolutely want to dig into while you wait for Villeneuve’s final chapter.

The Entire Saga of Jodorowsky’s Failed Dune Is Fascinating

If you happen to be unfamiliar with this pocket of the overall Dune lore, buckle up. In the mid-1970s, cult director Alejandro Jodorowsky planned an adaptation of Herbert’s novel that would have had an absolutely stacked cast. We’re talking Salvador Dali, Orson Welles, Gloria Swanson, David Carradine, Mick Jagger, Udo Kier, and Amanda Lear. Jodorowsky’s own sone, Brontis, would have also starred as Paul Atreides, and the film would have featured music by none other than Pink Floyd. Not sold yet? Pre-production was led by legendary sci-fi artists Chris Foss, Jean Giraud, and even H.R. Giger and Jodorowsky was committed to his avant-garde and surrealist take on things, but that also came with a challenge: he also didn’t plan to respect the novel. He was not planning an accurate adaptation and notably had never read the book when he started his script. This thing was going to be wild.

The film ultimate was heading towards a massive runtime that would span between 10 and 12 hours and failed to find the necessary funding. It was rejected by ever studio approached and production never began. It became a legend, though, and elements of the pre-production art and ideas would find their way into other things, including Alien.

What Makes Jodorowsky’s Dune Such a Great Watch?

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So now that you know the subject, watching the documentary takes you deeper into the wild, incredible story in a way that is detailed, thoughtful, and very insightful. You get a real sense for what they were building, but what is particularly insightful is that you really can connect how this failed attempt to adapt Dune really paved the way to some of the best films of the 20th century and beyond. When you look at the film and frame it that way, Jodorowsky’s ambitious and insane project feels a lot less like a failure and much more like a different form of a success. Yes, there is the sense of “what if” but you also get a very deep appreciation for what actually came after.

And you might end up looking at Villeneuve’s films a bit differently, too.

Jodorowsky’s Dune is now streaming on HBO Max.