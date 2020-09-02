Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie Release Date Announced

Cartoon Network today announced that the upcoming TV movie Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie will officially premiere on Cartoon Network on Saturday, October 10th at 6PM ET/PT. A digital release follows the next day, and then a DVD release a couple of days after that. The TV movie, which was announced in February, sees Team Tennyson take on iconic franchise villain Vilgax with Ben himself traveling through space.

"The action-packed TV movie will focus around a blast from Ben’s past returning to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, forcing Ben to go interstellar to save the day," today's release reads in part. "Meanwhile, Gwen and Grandpa Max team up to help protect the world in Ben’s absence. But when our boy hero is confused for the villain in space, Ben must figure out a way to get back to Earth to help save it!"

Ben 10 will face the biggest fight of his life...Vilgax in space 💥🦸‍♂️🔟 Ben 10 Versus the Universe is coming soon to #CartoonNetwork! #Ben10 #ItsHeroTime #Ben10Movie pic.twitter.com/g2j0ybHPsx — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) July 23, 2020

Cartoon Network also shared a couple of new still images from the upcoming TV movie, which you can check out below:

As noted above, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie is set to premiere worldwide on Saturday, October 10th at 6PM ET/PT on Cartoon Network. It will then release digitally across the major platforms the following day with a DVD release set for October 13th thanks to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming TV film right here.

