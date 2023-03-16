Ben Affleck Is Shocked At Which Zack Snyder DC Movie Is His Top Rated On IMDB

Ben Affleck is as surprised as everyone to find out which of his DC movies directed by Zack Snyder has the best score on IMDb. The actor/filmmaker has gone through quite a journey to bring the character of Batman to life. From facing off with Henry Cavill's Man of Steel in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, to teaming up with DC's premier heroes in Justice League, to navigating shifting directors when Joss Whedon stepped in to replace Snyder. Whedon's Justice League was universally panned, but Affleck returned to the cape and cowl for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is largely beloved by fans. This fandom can be thanked for making Zack Snyder's Justice League Ben Affleck's highest-rated IMDb movie.

The Hollywood Reporter had a wide-reaching interview with Ben Affleck, where he surprisingly confirmed how out of all his films, Zack Snyder's Justice League is the one that fans and critics have enjoyed the most.

"Justice League … You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth," Affleck told THR. "The genius, and the silver lining, is that Zack Snyder eventually went to AT&T and was like, 'Look, I can get you four hours of content.' And it's principally just all the slow motion that he shot in black-and-white. And one day of shooting with me and him. He was like, 'Do you want to come shoot in my backyard?' I was like, 'I think there are unions, Zack. I think we have to make a deal.' But I went and did it. And now [Zack Snyder's Justice League] is my highest-rated movie on IMDb."

How Long Is Ben Affleck In The Flash?

Ben Affleck also confirmed how long he appears as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash. For fans that are hoping to see a lot of Affleck together with Ezra Miller and returning Batman actor Michael Keaton, there's some bad news to report. Affleck states he's only in The Flash for five minutes.

"The Justice League experience, the fact that those stories became somewhat repetitive to me and less interesting, he said. "Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great. A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]."