Zack Snyder Teases Justice League Darkseid Announcement

Zack Snyder woke DC Comics fans up with quite a shockd this morning after he posted a message from Darkseid on social media. People rolled out of bed to a cryptic post that said, "Incoming message from Lord Darkseid" with computer graphics forming a strange sphere. (This could possibly be SnyderCon? But, who really knows!) It's been a long couple of months for Zack Snyder's Justice League fans as the movies on the DC release schedule featuring these actors from the previous DCEU era begin to dwindle. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 is in limbo. The Flash trailer absolutely broke the Internet. Fans have been wondering what's going on with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Through it all, Zack Snyder has remained somewhere near the center of conversation. Supporters of his vision and output with DC flew a banner over the Oscars just a few days ago. Before that, they were asking Netflix to somehow get the rights to his Justice League movies so he could continue making them. It's all been a bit strange to see from a distance. However, that's not deterring anyone involved with any of this. James Gunn and Peter Safran are determined to get their new phase of DC movies out into the world. It would seem, there's not a path for more from Snyder. But, then this video rolls along to send the fandom into a tailspin.

Zack Snyder Showed Support For What James Gunn Is Doing With DC

On Twitter, Gunn revealed that the two creators had talked since he took over the reins at DC. It seems like Zack Snyder is genuinely happy for his fellow filmmaker despite some conjecture online. Gunn wrote, "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he's doing now.

Late last year, Snyder paid tribute to the anniversary of Zack Snyder's Justice League with a heartfelt post for his daughter. Understandably, the emotion could be felt in the replies and everything surrounding that milestone. "Autumn used to sign everything with this quote – "The goal is not to live forever, but to create something that does." All of you who made JL real, honor her," Snyder's tweets said. "Not only by your massive fundraising effort for mental health, but by having had a hand in creating something that will live forever. And for that, I am eternally grateful. #AFSP #ZSJL"

What do you think that post means? Let us know down in the comments!