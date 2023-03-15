Is Zack Snyder Teasing A Theatrical Release Of The Justice League Snyder Cut With Man of Steel and Batman V Superman?

Zack Snyder is teasing a big moment of April 28-30th and used Darkseid to do it. With all the fervor still surrounding Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans are wondering what it could all mean. Sure, it could just be SnyderCon this year. But, another intriguing possibility is that the director could be looking to put Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice back into theaters with special screenings. Not too long ago, it was announced that Kevin Smith would be opening a new theater in New Jersey. The filmmaker would be featuring projects on-screen that he really loved. Zack Snyder's Justice League seems like a natural fit.

Adding to this intrigue is the fact that Smith and Snyder both announced that his magnum opus would be screening at the Smodcastle Cinemas. That would be the first time that the director had screened his biggest project in theaters. Of course, this would draw out so many people to have the chance to experience it all together. (Not that there wasn't a community rejoicing when Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered on HBO Max!) Still, the possibility remains that we could see Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice on the big screen again too.

Zack Snyder Reflects On Actually Releasing The Snyder Cut

Back in 2021, Zack Snyder's Justice League finally released at home on HBO Max. A lot of fans couldn't believe their eyes when the announcement was made. It was hard to fathom after so much time. But, Zack Snyder really managed to make it happen. During that week, he took some time to gather his thoughts on how we all got there. It's interesting to consider how much the fans played a role in all of this fervor. Check out his comments for yourself right here.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder said back then. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

