Every Actor Who Played Superman In Live-Action, Ranked (Including David Corenswet)

The role of Superman is one of the most iconic and challenging in cinematic history. Taking on the mantle of the Man of Steel requires an actor to embody not just his immense physical power, but also his unwavering moral strength, compassion, and a fundamental sense of human kindness. Since the character first leaped from the comic book page, a select group of people have worn the cape, each leaving their own distinct mark on the legend. These portrayals are often a reflection of their time, capturing the cultural ideals of heroism for their respective generations, from the earnest post-war champion to the conflicted god of the modern era.

Each Superman actor brought something different to the dual identity of Clark Kent and Superman, with some emphasizing the bumbling charm of the reporter and others focusing on the stoic gravity of the hero. With the DC Universe officially kicking off with James Gunn’s Superman, let’s discuss these actors’ overall impact, the strength of their characterization, and how well they captured the complex essence of the Last Son of Krypton.

9) Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman)

Dean Cain’s portrayal in the 1990s series Lois & Clark was a product of its time, presenting a version of the hero that was secondary to the show’s primary focus. The series was, first and foremost, a workplace romantic comedy, centered on the dynamic between Clark Kent and his journalistic partner, Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher). As a result, Cain’s performance was heavily weighted toward a charming, confident, and modern Clark Kent. He was designed to be the ultimate desirable ’90s boyfriend, a departure from the more awkward and clumsy reporters of the past.

This focus on Clark came at the expense of his heroic alter ego, as Cain’s Superman often lacked the commanding presence and gravitas that define the character. Cain was serviceable in the action sequences, but the show treated his superhero duties as a narrative necessity rather than the core of his identity. As a result, the actor’s performance was perfectly suited for the lighthearted tone of the series, but it offered little in the way of a impactful take on the Man of Steel himself

8) Kirk Alyn (Superman Serials)

Kirk Alyn holds the important historical distinction of being the very first actor to portray Superman in live-action, appearing in the 1948 Superman and 1950 Atom Man vs. Superman movie serials. As the trailblazer, Alyn established the visual template for the hero, from his barrel-chested posture to the hands-on-hips power stance that would become iconic. His performance was earnest and straightforward, reflecting the wholesome morality of the era’s comics. Plus, in addition to Alyn’s commanding figure of Superman, his Clark Kent was a no-nonsense reporter who reiterated the character’s aura.

While Alyn’s contribution is historically significant, the performance itself is very much a product of its time. The acting style of the serials was broad and theatrical, and Alyn’s portrayal lacks the psychological depth that later actors would bring to the role. The primitive special effects, particularly the animated flight sequences, also date the portrayal significantly. Alyn was a suitable first draft of the hero, but his performance is more of a historical artifact than a definitive take, ranking him above only the most superficial interpretation of the character.

7) Brandon Routh (Superman Returns)

Brandon Routh faced the monumental task in 2006’s Superman Returns of inheriting the role from a beloved icon. The film was conceived as a direct sequel to the Christopher Reeve movies, and Routh was specifically cast for his resemblance to his predecessor. His performance is, therefore, largely an imitation. He effectively channels Reeve’s gentle sincerity as Superman and his endearing awkwardness as Clark Kent. Furthermore, Routh brings a quiet melancholy to the role, portraying a hero struggling to find his place in a world that has moved on in his absence.

Despite Routh’s commitment, Superman Returns and his performance are ultimately held back by this reverence for the past. Routh was never given the chance to make the character his own, and his portrayal feels more like a tribute than a fresh interpretation. He capably embodied the physical and emotional traits of a classic Superman, but the script gave him little to do beyond brooding and performing feats of strength. As a result, Routh was a strong actor in a role that demanded mimicry over originality, and this limitation prevents his otherwise solid performance from ranking any higher.

6) George Reeves (Adventures of Superman)

For an entire generation in the 1950s, George Reeves was the true Superman. His portrayal in Adventures of Superman defined the character for the burgeoning medium of television. On the one hand, Reeves brought a paternal warmth to the role, presenting a hero who was less a god among mortals and more a dependable public servant. On the other, his Clark Kent was famously different from other versions, a confident reporter who commanded respect and rarely engaged in slapstick. This resulted in a serious take on the character that defied expectations.

Reeves’ performance was hugely popular and influential, but it was also constrained by the limitations of 1950s television. The show’s low budget and simple “case-of-the-week” format meant that his Superman rarely faced threats that could truly challenge him, often dealing with common gangsters and criminals. His portrayal, while foundational, lacks the epic scale and emotional complexity explored by later actors who benefited from bigger budgets and more ambitious scripts.

5) Tom Welling (Smallville)

For ten seasons on Smallville, Tom Welling crafted one of the most in-depth explorations of Superman ever attempted. His performance was entirely focused on the journey of a young Clark Kent learning to control his powers, form his moral compass, and accept his destiny. Based on this premise, Welling convincingly portrayed the immense burden of Clark’s secrets and his struggle to live a normal life while possessing extraordinary abilities, giving audiences a relatable view of the man before he became a myth.

The very premise of Smallville, however, is what holds Welling’s portrayal back in a ranking of Superman actors. The series famously operated under a “no tights, no flights” rule for most of its run, meaning audiences rarely saw him as the fully realized hero. His performance was almost entirely Clark Kent, and while it was a great one, it’s an incomplete take on the dual identity of the Man of Steel. Therefore, Welling spent a decade building up to the moment of becoming Superman, but viewers were only given a brief glimpse of it in the final moments of the series.

4) Henry Cavill (Man of Steel)

Henry Cavill brought an unmatched physical presence to the role, perfectly embodying the god-like power of the modern Superman for the DC Extended Universe. Beginning with 2013’s Man of Steel, his portrayal was that of a conflicted outsider trying to understand his place in a world that feared him. In addition, Cavill skillfully conveyed the loneliness and isolation of his Clark Kent, a man forced to hide his true self. The scripts of the DCEU also meant Cavill’s performance was often subtle and stoic, communicating the immense weight of his abilities through his expressions and bearing.

Cavill’s interpretation, however, remains divisive. His films often prioritized spectacle over character, presenting a Superman who was reactive and burdened by the destruction around him. This left little room for the warmth and confident optimism that are central to the character’s classic identity. Cavill excelled at portraying the physical strength and inner turmoil of the hero, but his version lacked the joy and moral clarity that could make it definitive.

3) Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois)

Tyler Hoechlin’s portrayal of the Man of Steel on the television series Superman & Lois was a direct response to the darker version of the character that became popular with the DCEU. His interpretation was a return to a more emotionally accessible Superman, and Hoechlin’s primary strength was his ability to project a natural warmth and effortless confidence. His Superman was a reassuring presence and a hero who was comfortable with his role as a public protector, offering a completely different take from the DCEU movies. Plus, the show focuses on him as a husband and father, and Hoechlin excelled at balancing his epic responsibilities with his grounded family life.

Heochlin’s Superman performance also successfully integrates the best qualities of past portrayals, combining the gentle authority of George Reeves with the approachable charm of other modern takes. While his appearances are limited to television, the depth and consistency of his characterization are remarkable, as Hoechlin delivers a fully formed and emotionally intelligent Superman who is both an aspirational hero and a relatable man.

2) David Corenswet (Superman)

David Corenswet’s performance in James Gunn’s Superman is a triumphant take on the classic character, making him stand apart with a single movie. Corenswet successfully embodies a hero defined by kindness and sincerity, bringing a palpable warmth that hearkens back to the most beloved portrayals of the past. As Superman, he projects immense power but tempers it with visible compassion, a quality that shines in action sequences where he prioritizes protecting civilians. In addition, Corenswet excels in the dual role, presenting a Clark Kent who is intelligent and charming opposite Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, creating a dynamic that feels like a true partnership of equals.

Corenswet’s astounding achievement is based on his ability to make Superman feel human and accessible despite his god-like abilities, balancing a confident swagger with an old-fashioned charm. His compelling performance stands out as the core strength of a film that is at times narratively messy. While the script forces him to share the screen with a large cast of other heroes, Corenswet consistently grounds the story with a multifaceted performance, successfully establishing a modern version of Superman that can hold the ambitious weight of the new DCU.

1) Christopher Reeve (Superman: The Movie)

Christopher Reeve is not just the best Superman. He is Superman. His performance across four films, beginning with the 1978 classic, is the definitive standard by which all others are measured. No other actor until then, and so far, has managed to make each side of Superman’s personality so distinct and equally enthralling as him. Reeve’s Clark Kent was a brilliant piece of comedic physical performance, a genuinely awkward, bumbling, and weak-willed persona that made it completely believable no one would connect him to the hero. This made his transformation into Superman all the more powerful.

When he wore the cape, Reeve embodied the character completely. His Superman was majestic and powerful, but also kind, approachable, and filled with a sincere love for humanity. He famously made audiences believe a man could fly not just through special effects, but through the sheer conviction of his performance. Because of that, Reeve’s portrayal is timeless, and his complete ownership of the dual role remains the unmatched benchmark for the character.

