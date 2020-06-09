Is Bill & Ted Face the Music Keeping Its Original Release Date?

:heavy_multiplication_x:

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has altered the plans of every movie studio around the globe, forcing films to push back their release dates or get dumped online to various video on-demand platforms. Summer movie has essentially been wiped out, or at least put on a significant delay, as Christopher Nolan's Tenet is the first major film set to hit theaters, currently slated for release on July 17th. All eyes have been on the Warner Bros. picture, as any movement there could cause a domino effect across the rest of the industry. This is especially true when considering other movies hitting theaters in late July and throughout August, such as Bill & Ted Face the Music.

This third installment in the Bill & Ted franchise has been in the works for some time, and fans are anxious to see how it turns out. The film is currently set for a theatrical release, but the arrival of the poster and trailer on Tuesday morning seemed to send mixed signals about that release. Rather than including the release date at the end of the video, or at the bottom of the poster, all of the advertising simply says that the film is arriving in "Summer 2020." What does that mean?

Well for fans who just want to see Bill & Ted Face the Music, and don't really care how big the screen is, this is definitely good news. Orion Pictures is committing to releasing Bill & Ted this summer. Right now, that date is set for August 21st. However, if things change regarding the progression of COVID-19, and theaters don't open in July, Orion now has another option.

Let's say theaters aren't up and running in August. Bill & Ted Face the Music could easily be sent to VOD for purchase or rental. The budget for the film wasn't enormous and a property like Bill & Ted should have no problem making that money back with rentals.

The big key here is that the "Summer 2020" messaging seems to indicate that Orion isn't planning to delay Bill & Ted Face the Music. It's coming this summer, one way or another. That could change, of course, but the message feels clear.

