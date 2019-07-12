Bill & Ted 3 Adds Kristen Schaal to Cast

The highly-anticipated new comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music, began filming this month, but it appears the next Bill & Ted adventure is still casting. It was recently revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that Kristen Schaal, the actor best known for voicing Louise Belcher on Bob’s Burgers, is joining Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the new movie. The actor is expected to play Kelly, “a messenger from the future” who informs the dynamic duo that “only their song can save life as we know it.” It sounds like she’ll be taking up the mantle of Rufus, the character played by the late, great George Carlin in the original films.

In addition to Bob’s Burgers, Schaal can also be recognized from her work on Flight of the Conchords, Last Man on Earth, 30 Rock, and most recently the TV adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows. You can also catch the actor in My Spy, an upcoming action comedy starring Dave Bautista. She’s also set to reprise her role of Louise in Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, which is expected to be released next year.

In addition to Reeves, Winter, and Schaal, Bill & Ted Face the Music will feature Anthony Carrigan, William Sadler, Scott Mescudi (“Kid Cudi”), Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., and Jillian Bell. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine will also appear in the film as Bill and Ted’s daughters. The film is being helmed by Galaxy Quest director, Dean Parisot, and will see the return Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who were responsible for writing Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

You can read the new film’s official synopsis below:

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music is expected to hit theaters in 2020.