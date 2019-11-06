Chris Evans Runs Into Marvel Co-Star Paul Rudd in New Billy on the Street Video

This has been a big week for Billy Eichner as the comedian’s beloved web series, Billy on the Street, is officially available to stream on Netflix. However, just because the show has found a new home doesn’t mean they’re not making new episodes. This week, Eichner’s series featured a very special guest: Chris Evans. The actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Knives Out, which was directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson. Evans took to the streets of New York with Eichner and the two men were joined by another Marvel star, Paul Rudd, who plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man.

NEW BILLY ON THE STREET WITH @ChrisEvans!!!!! LET’S GO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YJfD1gFkEd — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 6, 2019

“Oh my god, oh my god, Paul Rudd! Come with us,” Eichner shouts as he drags Rudd towards Evans.

The three men then continue the journey where Eichner asks an unsuspecting stranger which of the two Avengers she’d rather sleep with (Rudd was the winner).

Many people commented on Eichner’s tweet, clearly loving the clip:

“Paul was a nice surprise! This never gets old,” @birdyluisa wrote.

“I didn’t think I could love this segment anymore and then Paul Rudd showed up. You spoil us, Billy. You really do,” @francoic added.

“This episode could’ve used a little bit more Paul Rudd,” @starbright31 replied.

Recently, Comicbook.com had the opportunity to speak with Eichner during The Lion King press junket and asked him who his dream guest for Billy on the Street would be.

“Meryl. Meryl Streep. We always try to get Meryl. We will get her one day, hopefully. Big Little Lies season five,” Eichner replied.

While Evans’ days of playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are done, Rudd is expected to reprise his role as Scott Lang in a third Ant-Man film.

