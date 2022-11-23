Dwayne Johnson Teases Debut of More Justice Society Heroes After Black Adam

It's been over a month since Black Adam arrived in theaters, bringing some delightful and long-awaited elements of DC lore onto the big screen. One of the most highly-anticipated components of the film was the theatrical introduction of the Justice Society, the first superhero ensemble in the pages of mainstream comics. The Justice Society are a concept that fans have wanted to see realized in live-action for a while — and if comics are any indication, there are a number of additional team members who could join them in a hypothetical sequel or spinoff. For years, rumors have swirled suggesting that a JSA spinoff could be possible following Black Adam's success — and as star and producer Dwayne Johnson hinted in a recent social media video, it's definitely a goal in the future.

"Now we will build out the Black Adam brand, and we'll build out the JSA. Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Hawkman, Atom-Smasher," Johnson revealed in the video, which you can check out below. "And keep in mind, for those of you who don't know — and all you comic book fans, you guys know this — there are so many cool, badass superheroes and supervillains in the bible, in the pantheon of the DC universe. Just right there. So, we're gonna dig into all that."

Sayin’ thank ya so much from my ol’ pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam support and reactions

#1 movie on iTunes 🔥

We’ll remain in theaters as well throughout the holidays 🎅🏾⚡️

Also wanted to give ya some #Superman info 👊🏾

Happy 🦃🍿 pic.twitter.com/WyGa49J7Dr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2022

Who could appear in a Justice Society spinoff?

While Black Adam leaves a lot of stones unturned regarding the Justice Society's onscreen past, there's almost a beauty in that. Based on the film, we do know that Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Al Pratt / The Atom (Henry Winkler) all served on the team in its original heyday, and that Cyclone's grandmother, Ma Hunkel / Red Tornado, also exists in the universe in some capacity. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess as to what the team's "Golden Age" roster looked like in the past — but a spinoff could certainly touch on that in some way, and fold in a number of compelling characters in the process.

Additionally, it's clear that the Justice Society are still going strong after the events of Black Adam, outside of Doctor Fate sacrificing himself to save everyone during the film's third act. The quartet we saw onscreen clearly thrived as a multigenerational group with shared experiences and dynamics, and it would be wonderful to see that further explored onscreen. It's incredibly easy to imagine Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher continuing to team up in the right scenarios, and bringing any heroes into their orbit in the process. From there, the possibilities are essentially endless — a spinoff could either fold in comic-accurate team members who were already introduced in other DC projects (Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary comes to mind), or continue to put their stamp on characters that we haven't seen yet in the universe, regardless of their age or their experience as a superhero.

Black Adam is now playing in theaters, as well as on Digital platforms.