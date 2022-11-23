Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Movie's VOD Success

A month after its theatrical debut, Black Adam is now currently available on digital platforms, allowing a whole new audience to watch (or rewatch) the recent DC blockbuster. The film, which finally brings to life Dwayne Johnson's take on the fan-favorite antihero, has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the very first day of its VOD release, the film has already appeared to find success on those platforms, quickly skyrocketing to the top of iTunes' most popular movies chart.

That news quickly drew a positive response from Johnson himself, which you can find below.

#1

Very cool and thank you!! #BlackAdam available now on Digital!

Enjoy ⚡️ https://t.co/ndglbwwArN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2022

What is Black Adam about?

In Black Adam, nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods--and imprisoned just as quickly--Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Will there be a Black Adam sequel?

While a Black Adam sequel has not been officially announced by Warner Bros., there's definitely a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility. That, combined with the film's impressive opening-weekend box office, indicates that we might not have to wait too long.

"Don't worry," producer Beau Flynn told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "This one will be fast."

"It's not going to take that long. I can promise you that," producer Hiram Garcia echoed. "We aways hope the first domino's the easy one... We'll get cooking on it fast, that's for sure."

"We will open up the magic wagon, we'll have the script ready, pretty fast," Flynn added.

What do you think of Black Adam's home release dates? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is now playing exclusively in theaters. As mentioned above, it will arrive on Digital on Tuesday, November 22nd, and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.