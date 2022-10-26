Black Adam Featuers Some Fun Injustice Video Game Easter Eggs

Black Adam is now out in theaters all over the world, and DC fans continue to spot some fun Easter eggs embedded in the film. Spotting references to the larger DC Universe franchise are easy enough to spot – but one set of references that seem to be far less obvious are the Easter eggs from DC and NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's Injustice video game series. Injustice has become a popular staple of the DC franchise, sparking its own prequel comic book series from acclaimed comic creator Tom Taylor, an R-Rated animated movie, and has generally cemented its iconography alongside other top-tier famous DC alternate realities.

Check out the cool nods that Black Adam makes to DC's Injustice games:

Doctor Fate victory pose from Injustice 2 made its way into Black Adam pic.twitter.com/M3mgQ4ucqj — 🦇 (@TheBxtmxn) October 24, 2022

The first big Easter Egg was one that gaming fans have jumped all over: Doctor Fate breaking out an Injustice victory pose!

As you can see in the tweet above, there is a moment of CGI animation in Black Adam that is a direct ode to Doctor Fate's role in Injustice 2, which was released in 2017. The spell-casting movements that Fate does as his victory pose in Injustice 2 are recreated in Black Adam as an actual spell. (SPOILERS) At the end of the Second Act of the movie, Teth-Adam (Dwayne The Rock Johnson) powers-down into human form, and surrenders himself to A.R.G.U.S. and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) in order to avoid further turmoil to the world.

However, as soon as Black Adam gets locked up in suspended animation, his homeland of Kahndaq is threatened by the demonic entity Sabbac. The JSA gets overwhelmed by Sabbac's power, and Doctor Fate makes the Hail Mary play of sending his astral projection to the A.R.G.U.S. prison and infiltrating Black Adam's mind to wake him up to the danger of Sabbac. Fate's arrival to save Adam uses the exact same spellcasting motions and visuals as Injustice 2, making it a pretty solid (and not obvious) Easter egg.

The other Injustice Easter egg in Black Adam is far less obvious. In Act Two of the film, Black Adam is approached by the JSA, who try to get him to stand down from battling enemies from Intergang (and the like). Needless to say, Teth-Adam isn't quick to play nice with the superheroes, and ends up having his second bout with Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) in the cramped space of teenage Amon Tomaz's room. Amon keeps his pace adorned with merchandise and swag in clear hero-worship of the Justice League – including at Batman figure. After doing some digging, it seems the Batman figure in question is the Injustice 2 Batman figure by Diamond Selects:

That is Diamond Selects InJustice 2 Batman pic.twitter.com/WBrbqBMZ7j — JJ (@WildeePatrol) October 25, 2022

Black Adam continues to reveal how it's a catch-all for DC sprawling (if not disjointed) brand. The film united the Snyderverse and Gunnverse corners of the DC Universe, brought back Henry Cavill's Superman, and even gave the Injustice Universe a nod. Catch it in theaters if you haven't.