DC’s Injustice Movie Red Band Trailer Revealed

The release of the Injustice movie from Warner Bros. Entertainment is just under a month away now, and ahead of that release, a new trailer has been revealed. Unlike the trailer released earlier in the month, however, this one’s the red band trailer for the animated movie. As such, it’s got some more graphic scenes in it that show why the movie earned the R rating it’s been given. Those scenes should also look pretty familiar to anyone who’s already well-versed in the Injustice: Gods Among Us storyline this movie is based off of.

For those who aren’t as familiar with the story, the trailer may contain a couple of spoilers you’ll want to avoid ahead of the movie’s release. If you aren’t too worried about those spoilers, you can check out the trailer below to see Superman going on a rampage against his foes such as the Joker while also taking aim at everyday civilians who are just going about their business.

This new animated movie is adapted directly from the Injustice story created in the video game series of the same name with the plot summary below providing more details about the movie. We’ve seen Injustice comics before that offered prequels and additional context to the story, but this is the first time the work has been adapted into a full film like this.

“Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad – where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage,” a preview of the movie reads. “Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?”

After announcing the movieback in May, Warner Bros. confirmed earlier this month that the movie would be releasing in October. Prior to that, we learned of the cast for the movie with Justin Hartley playing Superman, Laura Bailey playing Lois Lane, and many more stars and characters revealed.

The Injustice movie from Warner Bros. is scheduled to release on October 19th on 4K Ultra HDTM Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital.