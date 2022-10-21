Black Adam Producers Explain Why the Antihero Is Always Hovering

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics have finally released the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam in theaters, and while it's definitely a critical flop, some audience members seem to enjoy it. The film was first announced when the studio decided to give the character his own solo outing separate from Shazam! That is until the two characters battle it out in a possible future sequel. Black Adam features a massive cameo that everyone was expecting during its post-credits scene, and it has some big implications on the future of the DC Extended Universe. The films made a lot of other decisions with some working and others not working, but it chose to keep a key element from the source material. During the film, Black Adam floats and hovers around as opposed to walking, which is something the character does in the comic books. In a new interview with Collider, Producer Hiram Garcia explains why they kept the detail in the film.

"In the comics, he floats a lot because he can, why would he walk on the ground? Especially in the comics, they lean a little bit more into his superiority complex of basically being a God," Garcia told the site. "But for us, that was something we wanted to bring to life and our special effects king, J.D. Schwalm really worked with us. We had this vision of wanting Black Adam to float a lot, we wanted him hovering a lot, we wanted to be very selective when he walked. And J.D. came up with all this great technology of how we were able to move DJ around basically hovering off the ground and so forth. So we were able to achieve that. But that's always been one of the key factors of Black Adam, how he hovered and so forth. And it was going to be a lot of fun for us to represent that on camera. And it came out pretty well."

Johnson recently got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Dwayne Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Loved Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

