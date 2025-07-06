7 Characters That Star Wars Should Never Touch Again

Under the Disney umbrella, the Star Wars franchise is growing at a rapid pace. Characters that would not have received their own projects under the old regime are getting the chance to shine, such as Cassian Andor. There are also plenty of interesting movies in the works, including Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, which will take place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, just like Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s New Jedi Order film that will bring Rey Skywalker back to a galaxy far, far away. It will be nice to see a new generation of Jedi on the big screen if it ever hits theaters, but continuing the story of the Skywalker Saga shouldn’t be an invitation to bring old characters back.

As the sequel trilogy shows, it’s not always a good idea to go back to the well. So much can go wrong, and it’s not worth ruining a character’s reputation for a nostalgia trip. Some characters are better off staying in the past, where their stories can age like fine wine.

1) Emperor Palpatine

There isn’t a single Star Wars character more qualified to ride off into the sunset than Emperor Palpatine. In the first two trilogies, he pulls all the strings for the Republic and Empire in order to seize total control and rebuild the Sith. And even after seemingly losing his life on the second Death Star, he somehow returns and does it all over again in The Rise of Skywalker. He’s built enough fleets and fought enough Jedi for one lifetime.

2) Luke Skywalker

It’s hard to imagine Star Wars without Luke Skywalker. After all, he’s the farmboy who grows into a hero capable of taking down the Empire. However, Luke loses his way after failing Ben Solo and goes into exile. He makes up for it by saving the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and offering Rey advice as a Force ghost in The Rise of Skywalker, but his time is over. Star Wars already gave him the perfect parting gift by showing him in his prime in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

3) Han Solo

Han Solo just doesn’t seem to work as a character without Harrison Ford. Solo: A Star Wars Story, while a fine movie, doesn’t do enough for the character to warrant having Alden Ehrenreich return in a TV show or movie. The powers that be should allow the lasting image of the character to be helping his son, Ben, give up the dark side and realize that his true destiny is to help save the galaxy by defeating Palpatine.

4) Ben Solo

Kylo Ren is one of Star Wars’ most menacing villains. He kills his father and master to prove to himself that he’s all about the dark side and tries to crush the Resistance for good measure. Ben redeems himself in The Rise of Skywalker, of course, with his arc being one of the few memorable things about the movie. There’s no reason for Star Wars to push its luck with Ben, though, as he goes out exactly as he’s supposed to.

5) Mace Windu

It’s no secret that the world wants to see Mace Windu again. Even director Bryce Dallas Howard has been lobbying for the Jedi to return in some capacity. However, it’s easy to forget that Mace is the living embodiment of the Jedi’s hubris in the prequel trilogy. The Order loses because of overconfident people like him, and bringing him back would reward a character who doesn’t deserve it.

6) Captain Phasma

The sequel trilogy borrows a move from the original by bringing in a sweet-looking villain who always keeps their helmet on. Unfortunately, Captain Phasma is no Boba Fett, losing almost every battle she participates in and failing to make an impact. Instead of trying to bring her back again to redeem her, another character should get an opportunity to prove why they should get a chance in a galaxy far, far away.

7) Yoda

It’s easy to forget that Yoda’s most recent appearance is at the end of Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 1. Had the show not been canceled, there’s a good chance that the Jedi would have had a sizable role in the second season, but it’s about time to let go of the little green guy. While he shows up in almost every major movie and several cartoons, always offering sage advice to his pupils, there are plenty of other Jedi who can fill in for him.

Do you want to see these Star Wars characters again? Who else deserves a spot on this list? Let us know in the comments below!