Black Adam Star Was "Quite Emotional" Over [SPOILER's] Fate

Warning: this story contains Black Adam spoilers. "Fate does not make mistakes," says Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), the future-seeing sorcerer in Black Adam. The most experienced of the Justice Society members — the superhero team of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) — Kent Nelson wears the alien golden Helmet of Fate, his body possessed by the being Nabu to protect the world from threats like the ancient anti-hero Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson). As Fate would have it, the agent of the Lords of Order and the defender against darkness is fated to die battling Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari): the demonic would-be king of Kahndaq.

After Intergang leader Ishmael Gregor (Kenzari) dons the long-lost Crown of Sabbac to become the super-powered Demon Champion, Doctor Fate bids farewell to "old friend" Hawkman. Battling Sabbac alone, a noble Fate mystically frees a depowered Teth Adam from Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) Task Force X black site — and ultimately sacrifices life to spare Hawkman and the JSA.

"I forsake my life for the life of my colleagues," Brosnan told USA Today of Doctor Fate's ending. The former James Bond actor recalled ribbing producer Beau Flynn over his character's fate during filming: "I told him thank you for the opportunity, but then you kill my character off. Just as I begin my odyssey in the world of DC Comics, he dies."

After living for more than 100 years, Kent said during his final goodbye with Hawkman: "For the first time I see nothing, and it's beautiful." Brosnan became "quite emotional" speaking Kent's final words, reflecting on the "poignant" goodbye between old friends.

"It resonated with me as a man who has lived 69 years and is on the cusp of his 70th year on the planet, and having seen friends pass before me, while being close to the passing of lives," Brosnan said. "There was a deep poignancy."

As fans take to social media to call for a Doctor Fate spinoff movie, Brosnan told ComicBook about his decision to join the DC Extended Universe as the mystical superhero.

"There's two characters in one, really. You have Kent Nelson, and you have Doctor Fate, and he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of DC Comics, and he's the most powerful sorcerer," Brosnan explained. "So, there was all of that history and then there was just the joy of being asked to be part of the DC comic book world. And then [director] Jaume Collet-Serra, his work, the work of the ensemble, of the cast, of Dwayne, it just seemed like a good fit. It read well, and it was a joy to play."

Starring Dwayne Johnson as Teth Adam/Black Adam, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, DC's Black Adam is now playing in theaters.